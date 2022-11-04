Sarilla Partners with Fair Trade Universities to Celebrate End of Semester

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— Sarilla, a women-owned brand of nonalcoholic fair trade sparkling teas and botanicals is sponsoring Fair Trade Finals in partnership with the national Fair Trade University program. The Fair Trade University program’s goal of making fair trade products like Sarilla available on campuses means that students will have a healthy and purpose-driven drink option to power them through the day.

“With our Fair Trade Finals Program up and running for the first time in a long time, we’re so excited to reignite a passion for fair trade in young folks across the country with help from Sarilla, one of our gracious sponsors!” says Taryn, the Campaigns and Communications Coordinator at FTUSA.

Sarilla supports healthy, high-performance lifestyles and helps people feel included, safer and accepted in social settings by providing a delicious and shareable alcohol-free option. The original recipe, made with lemons, organic black and silver tea (a rare type of white tea, high in antioxidants and fat burning properties), was a SOFI 2020 winner for Best New RTD and this nonalcoholic beverage line grew by 2.5X last year. Now available in nearly 500 stores and on multiple campuses such as Wellesley College, UNC Asheville, Warren Wilson, Wake Forest and Elon.

Sarilla offers delicious staple beverages that are free of pesticides, alcohol, and refined sugar. That means all of the flavor without the chemicals that hinder students’ performance throughout the day.

Sara Delaney, the company’s founder, created a purpose-full, fair-trade, certified organic, and nonalcoholic beverage that helps lift Rwandan women out of poverty Sara lived in Rwanda in 2009, and continues to source many of the Sarilla ingredients. Prior to starting Sarilla, Sara founded a nonprofit foundation, Africa Healing Exchange, which provides support for mental health services and entrepreneurship training in Rwanda.

“We continuously focus on ways to grow our dining in a sustainable way. Highlighting local vendors like Sarilla provides our guests with a special option to support local Asheville businesses,” says Chantal Fortin, the Marketing and Sustainability Coordinator at the University of North Carolina at Asheville.

About Sarilla Sarilla is an award-winning organic nonalcoholic beverage manufactured in the U.S. and made with pesticide-free Rwandan tea leaves and functional botanicals grown using regenerative agriculture practices. Sold in cans and on tap, in specialty markets, bars, cafes, and college campuses, the company is committed to creating safer spaces for women while offering producer partners in Rwanda a way out of poverty. Naturally energizing and providing a good source of L-Theanine and antioxidants, Sarilla is a drink that helps everyone feel included while socializing. Sarilla is Certified Fair Trade, Woman-Owned, Kosher, and USDA Organic, with facilities in Vermont, North Carolina and Rwanda.

For More Information:

https://www.drinksarilla.com/