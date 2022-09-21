Sati Soda Announces Official Launch of Non CBD Sati Soda at Expo East

Sati Soda celebrates its 3 year anniversary at Expo East in Philadelphia next week.

Sati CBD Soda is one of top national brands with distributors in 35 states while winning many gold medal and Best CBD Beverage Awards.

Their owners, David McLaughlin and Paul Devlin come from Nutrional backgrounds and hired a PHD Food Scientist that took 6 months formulating The Healthy Soda.

“We wanted to disrupt the notion that soda has to be bad for you! We use clean, non gmo and mostly organic ingredients so our soda taste great without being sweet.”

Sati is now launching its same fantastic formulation without CBD so it can get out to the customers that shop at all the big chain grocery retailers that still aren’t carrying CBD beverages because of regulations.

We are not a probiotic or prebiotic soda, we are simply a functional soda that people can enjoy drinking multiple times per day.

We’re excited to be a part of this whole “better for you” beverage movement. Customers are buying drinks that are good for them and Sati Soda is perfectly positioned to be known as The Healthy Soda Company.

If you’re at Expo East, please come by the Sati Soda booth #3975 in Hot Products and try our 3 enjoyable flavors, Energy Berry, Chill Ginger and Clarity Lemon Lime.

For More Information:

http://satisoda.com