Seoul Juice Expands Distribution To Illinois

After its recent success upon launching in the California region, Seoul Juice has expanded its reach to Illinois, and specifically the Chicago region.

The first Korean Pear Juice in the United States – with only three ingredients – has been picked up by Pete’s Fresh Market and Fresh Farms in the Chicago.

“We have a great distribution partner, Pod Foods in the area that helped us expand. We have an ever-growing customer base that has been instrumental in helping us expand as well. I actually was born in Carol Stream, so I have pretty close connections with the city. I absolutely love visiting Chicago—it’s such a great city with an amazing culture and food scene. Seoul Juice was born in St. Louis so we have a pretty large and loyal customer base in the Midwest and Chicago in particular. With the support of our customers in Chicago, we were able to set up distribution and get the product in stores in the area,” said CEO of Seoul Juice Luis Manta exclusively to BevNet.

For More Information:

http://seouljuice.com