Shimmerwood Beverages Launches New Mixology Box

Shimmerwood Beverages announces website updates, expanded shipping, merchandise and a new Mixology Box product for the holidays.

The website refresh includes a more playful user experience, customized subscriptions, a store locator search for locating retailers, restaurants and more that sell Shimmerwood products and ease of use enhancements. Shipping is now offered to an expanded list of states.

The Mixology Box Holiday Edition includes recipes for two seasonal drinks, Northwoods Cordial and Autumn Crush. Autumn Crush uses cherry bitters and the mysterious spiced flavor Chaga Chai, giving the drink a warm and woodsy flavor. The Northwoods Cordial uses blueberry shrub and pine bitters, giving your drink a beautiful blue hue and a true taste of Maine. The fruit shrubs come from the Maine-based business, The Elective and the cocktail bitters are also from the Maine-based business, Vena’s Fizz House.

The new Mixology Box also features Shimmerwood Beverages Just Hemp seltzer for at home mixing. Following the provided recipes customers can expect to make up to eight mixed drinks. All products provided within are produced by Maine-based businesses.

“Creating a mixology kit has been on our list for awhile now.” said Tibor Mascari VP Product Development, “we wanted to provide customers a fun way to make and share beverages in flavors meant to complement the holiday season.” The unique mix of chai, chaga and cherry is a great match and something that lends itself to being very mixable with a variety of spirits. While the blueberry pine combination in the Northwoods Cordial recipe evokes the flavors of Maine and has a beautiful blue hue when poured into a glass”.

Shimmerwood Beverages also announced they are now shipping to an ever expanding number of states. “Expanding coverage continues to be an integral part of our growth. Our website improvements allow customers to create custom subscriptions which we fulfill based on customer preferences. Now, more customers can enjoy our 5mg Full-Spectrum CBD Seltzer from the comfort of their homes and customize the flavors they desire”, said VP of Marketing, Josh Ahadian. ”Our new subscription options, along with creating a custom box between all our flavors, allows customers to receive their Shimmer Seltzer options on their schedule”. Shimmerwood also boasts the option to purchase larger quantities at discounted rates, ensuring your next party is stocked with plenty of their nonalcoholic alternative.

In the event customers are looking for local retailers, they can use the new store locator page to find Shimmer Seltzer at one of their approximately 100 locations throughout New England. Restaurants, specialty stores, and local grocers are all searchable by zip. Customers also have the ability to request store locations that they want to see Shimmerwood in.

https://shimmerwood.com