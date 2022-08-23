ShineWater, creators of the first and only ready-to-drink hydration beverage with 100% of the daily recommended Vitamin D per serving, launched ShineWater Pouches earlier this year to bring healthy hydration options to children and families. Starting August 2022 ShineWater Pouches are now available at over 600 Walmart stores in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, from Maine to South Carolina, and online.

As the only nutrient enhanced waters sold in a pouch specifically designed for children, ShineWater Pouches are thoughtfully formulated to include essential nutrients and ingredients in meaningful amounts with 35% Vitamin D, 45% Vitamin, 0g added sugar, and no artificial ingredients or colors, per 6 fl. oz. pouch. Available in two fan favorite flavors form the original ShineWater bottle lineup, both Strawberry Lemon and Mixed Berry Acai are Sunshine in a Pouch with bold, radiant flavor.

“We are excited to announce the continued expansion of ShineWater’s distribution with ShineWater Pouches now available at Walmart,” said Larry Long, ShineWater COO. “ShineWater Pouches offer nutritional benefits no traditional juice box can, and this new partnership with Walmart to bring Vitamin D to consumers comes just in time for the back-to-school season when kids begin to spend more time inside, out of the sun.”

For More Information:

http://www.shinewater.com/locate