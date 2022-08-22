Singing Dog Vanilla Launches Organic Vanilla Syrup

EUGENE, Ore.– Singing Dog Vanilla is adding to its diverse line of high-quality vanilla products by introducing organic vanilla syrup made with their signature double-strength vanilla extract.

Singing Dog Vanilla’s vanilla products are used in bakeries, coffee shops, breweries, scoop shops, restaurants, and distilleries across the United States. For most of the company’s history, customers have asked about the possibility of vanilla syrup, and now the wait is finally over.

Singing Dog Vanilla’s organic vanilla syrup will start hitting shelves and be used in coffee shops and more throughout the summer of 2022. It is available on their website now.

The syrup will add a pure and complex vanilla flavor to teas, lattes, iced coffee, Italian sodas, cocktails, and much more.

“We don’t typically add any kind of syrup to our coffee here at the shop, but we’ve consistently found ourselves adding a splash of Singing Dog Vanilla’s syrup to our morning cup of coffee ever since we first started helping them test their new syrup.” Eric Pierce, Owner of Caffe Pacori in Eugene, OR, said. “Caffe Pacori customers have loved the smooth vanilla flavor that the syrup added without being full of corn syrup like most flavored syrups on the market. This organic syrup is perfect for all coffee lovers.”

About Singing Dog Vanilla

Founded on April Fool’s Day in 2004, Singing Dog Vanilla has offices in Eugene, Oregon, and Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. They partner with over 500 vanilla-growing families in Indonesia to bring organic vanilla products to food manufacturers, bakeries, scoop shops, restaurants, and breweries. Singing Dog Vanilla also has a full line of retail products sold in natural grocery stores across the USA and internationally. Profits are shared with their vanilla farmers and employees.

For More Information:

