SkinTe Expands Retail Offering into Walmart Stores

ATLANTA, Ga.— SkinTe, the first ever collagen-infused and mood-boosting sparkling wellness soda, is excited to announce its retail expansion into 1,289 Walmart stores across the country offering three of their most popular light and refreshing collagen sodas to consumers: Green Tea Grapefruit, White Tea Ginger, and Hibiscus Vanilla.

SkinTe will now be available in select Northeastern and Southeastern region Walmart Stores across 19 U.S states. Over the past year, the brand has expanded into more than 4,000 natural and conventional retailers across the United States, with plans to expand into additional retailers in 2023. SkinTe is currently available at major retailers including Publix, Kroger, HEB, Stop n Shop, Giant, Albertsons Safeway, Sprouts, Amazon, and Fresh Market.

“Offering SkinTe to Walmart’s consumers will introduce the brand to millions of people who previously could not find SkinTe. These new consumers now have an opportunity to enjoy the skin and mood-boosting benefits of SkinTe unique ingredients.” said Bassima Mroue, CEO and co-founder SkinTe. “We were just awarded the Mindful Award for Tea of the Year and that sums up how we approach our product, retailers and consumers. We are beyond excited to partner with Walmart and to welcome their health and beauty shoppers into the SkinTe family.”

Made with 3000mg of consciously sourced collagen, real brewed organic tea, super herbs, Vitamin C and antioxidants, SkinTe is known for its uniquely light and refreshing flavors, chic packaging, loyal consumer base and innovation. Since its humble beginnings in 2019, SkinTe operates with a beauty first and beverage second mindset. While the functional soda and kombucha categories are getting increasingly saturated with emerging wellness brands focused on “gut health”, SkinTe continues to set itself as a differentiator in the wellness beverage space for “skin health.”

About SkinTe

SkinTe is the first ever collagen sparkling beverage brand at the intersection of beauty, wellness and beverage. The brand is experiencing rapid growth, was Finalist for Best Ingestible 2 years in a row by Indie Beauty Expo, and has been recognized by media including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Inc, Allure, Goop, US Weekly, Access Daily, Entrepreneur, PopSugar and WWD. Founded by three women, SkinTe is on a mission to nurture health and beauty from the inside out, every day. SkinTe is sold at major retailers, including online at skinte.com, Thrive Market and Amazon.

For More Information:

https://www.presshook.com/brands/skinte/press-releases/skinte-expands-retail-offering-into-walmart-stores/