smartwater Announces Zendaya as Newest Global Brand Ambassador

ATLANTA, Ga.— smartwater is taking hydration to new heights this summer and announces its newest global brand ambassador, Zendaya. A champion of artistry and originality, acclaimed actor and performer Zendaya is pioneering new ways to live a more purposeful life. As smartwater’s global ambassador, Zendaya will appear in a series of new creative from the brand that celebrates those who are defining ‘smart’ on their own terms and will support community water programs that will directly impact thousands of women.

“We could not be more thrilled to have Zendaya join smartwater as the newest face of our brand,” said Matrona Filippou, Global Category President, Hydration, Sports, Tea & Coffee, The Coca-Cola Company. “A global icon and cultural force, Zendaya isn’t afraid to be true to herself, and that’s what makes her the perfect addition to the smartwater family.”

Created in partnership with VMLY&R and WPP/OpenX, the campaign creative will begin rolling out in the U.S. from June 21 across television, audio, social and streaming channels, with global markets to follow. The campaign celebrates those who keep it smart, whatever the choice, and aren’t afraid to free themselves from the restraints of convention.

“I’m very excited to begin this new relationship with smartwater,” said Zendaya, smartwater Global Brand Ambassador. “We all know how important it is to stay hydrated and smartwater is my go-to source no matter what I am doing throughout the day.”

As the face of the brand’s newest campaign, Zendaya will work with smartwater to support community water quality and access improvements in various cities around the world, starting with Zendaya’s hometown of Oakland, California, by partnering with the Global Water Challenge (GWC) – a coalition of leading organizations collaborating to achieve universal access to clean drinking water. In the U.S. alone, 2.2 million people have no water at home and 44 million Americans are served by water systems that don’t function optimally.

Together, smartwater, GWC and Zendaya are launching the smart solutions: global water challenge, which will invite local organizations to apply for grant funding to GWC’s women for water action platform that uplifts women and their communities through the power of clean water access. These efforts build on more than a decade of investments in clean water access around the world from The Coca-Cola Company which have reached more than 18.5 million people since 2010. GWC’s work has proven that with access to clean water, people, especially women and girls, are healthier, safer, educated and employed.

“Our organization doesn’t operate without the support of our purpose-driven partners, and we are grateful to have smartwater and Zendaya on board to help ensure communities in need have more access to clean water,” says Monica Ellis, CEO of Global Water Challenge. “With the smart solutions: global water challenge, we’ll specifically work to address community water access, improving and protecting water quality, and economic empowerment opportunities through water.”

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide.

About The Global Water Challenge

Global Water Challenge (GWC) is a coalition of leading organizations deploying expertise and networks to achieve universal access to safe and affordable drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in communities around the world. Since 2006, GWC has positively impacted more than 2 million people across Africa, the Americas and Asia with clean water access and its campaigns, tools, data and best practices reach millions more. In collaboration with multi-sector partners, GWC engages for action – catalyzing financial resources and driving innovative programming for sustainable, local solutions. GWC established the women for water platform to mobilize collective action for clean water access for every woman and her community. Currently scaling impact in 27 countries, women for water measurably contributes to economic empowerment outcomes while raising awareness for this important issue.

For More Information:

https://www.drinksmartwater.com/