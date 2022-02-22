SNL Star Kenan Thompson Invests in HFactor

NEW YORK — HFactor (OTCMKTS: HWTR), the manufacturer and distributor of award-winning HFactor hydrogen infused water, today announced that Emmy award-winning actor and comedian Kenan Thompson has joined a growing list of celebrities investing in HFactor after experiencing its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits first hand.

Thompson, the longest running cast member on “Saturday Night Live” and star of “Kenan,” joins existing investors such as multi-platinum producer, singer, and songwriter Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd and Dallas Cowboys defensive superstar DeMarcus Lawrence.

Kenan Thompson said, “From taste to climate impact to coolness factor, performance and recovery, this is the best functional water brand hands down!”

HFactor’s patented hydrogen infusion process and environmentally friendly ergonomic pouch deliver the fitness, health, lifestyle, recovery, and wellness benefits of molecular hydrogen. Over 1,000 published scientific papers have shown that molecular hydrogen acts to reduce oxidative stress in the body and may have significant therapeutic potential. Already available in more than 5,000 retail stores, HFactor has continued to expand its presence across retail, ecommerce, and specialty distribution.

Gail Levy, Founder and CEO of HFactor, said, “Kenan saw in HFactor what countless athletes, celebrities, and consumers have come to know: the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant powers of molecular hydrogen. With Kenan onboard as another high-profile investor, we aim to further expand distribution to become the go-to hydration option for a wide range of consumers.”

About HFactor

HFactor (OTCMKTS: HWTR), is the manufacturer and distributor of the award-winning HFactor® hydrogen infused water. Since its launch in 2017, HFactor hydrogen infused water has become the favorite of professional athletes, celebrities, and consumers looking for a go-to hydration option that offers multiple anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, enhancing how their body feels, functions, and renews. HFactor is available in over 5,000 retail stores in the U.S., including Albertsons, Safeway, Walmart, Giant, Sprouts, Gelson’s, Erewhon, and online through Amazon. For more information, visit www.HFactorWater.com

