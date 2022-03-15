Solento Organic Tequila Announces New Director of Sales

San Diego, Calif. — Solento Organic Tequila, the award-winning USDA certified organic tequila, announces a new Director of Sales, Kameron Ghassemieh. Kameron Ghassemieh was previously Director of Sales at Republic National Distributing Company & Young’s Market Company in Southern California.

“My first few years at RNDC were spent as an account executive managing various portfolios in Spirits on Albertsons and the last seven as the Director of Sales leading the Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions customer team,” Ghassemieh said. “I was fortunate to work alongside incredibly talented individuals and am very proud of the work. It’s not often you fall in love with a brand like I did with Solento, and as I step into my next chapter, I am thrilled with the opportunity to expand Solento’s footprint and work closely with our distribution partners at RNDC, Regal Wine Imports, and Empire Merchants.”

Solento’s new hire comes on the heels of a successful first two years in the market. Nationally, Solento is distributed in California, New York, Hawaii, Florida, New Jersey, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Delaware. Internationally, Solento has recently and successfully launched in the Australian market and is set to launch in South Africa this month.

Providing an effortlessly smooth sipping tequila in a stunningly-designed luxe and minimalist bottle, Solento is ideal for enjoying life at a leisurely pace and for creating space for conversations that elevate and inspire. The bright tequila is meant to be enjoyed slowly and offers three unique expressions – each made from agave grown leisurely under the Mexican sun for seven years:

Blanco– Flawlessly clear with a smooth and silky mouthfeel with subtle notes of Meyer lemon and Tahitian vanilla.

Reposado – Aged in American oak barrels for nine months, slightly sweet notes of homemade caramel and cooked agave exude a soft amber warmth.

Añejo – Aged in American oak barrels for eighteen months, smooth notes of buttery maple, toasted hazelnuts, and hints of oak form a bold flavor profile.

Made for those who appreciate the ritual of slowing down and being present, Solento is an award-winning, USDA certified organic tequila range made in small batches from a single estate in Jalisco. Founded in 2019 by filmmaker and surfer, Taylor Steele, Solento (or “slow sun” in Spanish) is a sippable mindset that invites space for conversations that elevate and inspire. Three expressions – Blanco, Reposado and An~ejo – are crafted from certified organic agave grown leisurely under the Mexican sun for seven years.

