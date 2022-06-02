SOS Hydration Now Available at Sam’s Club

SOS Hydration, an electrolyte replacement drink that’s as effective as an IV, is now available at Sam’s Club online and in-store at 34 locations in California and Nevada. Formulated by a doctor at one of the nation’s top hospitals; a British Champion runner, and a retired military medical officer, SOS Hydration is the perfect daily hydration, immunity, and vitamin booster.

SOS Hydration is available in a variety pack of 12 ready-to-drink 16.9 fl. oz. bottles, including flavors Fruit Punch, Mango, and Watermelon. Each pack costs $21.98 for both members and non-members (non-members will accrue a small added fee in some locations.)

“Hydration and immunity are for everybody and SOS’ launch into Sam’s Club is a real win to bring healthy hydration to everyone,” commented James Mayo, co-founder of SOS Hydration. “I’m super happy to partner with Sam’s Club who believed in our vision to bring better-for-you daily hydration and vitamins in a tasty and affordable way.”

At just 10 calories and 3 grams of sugar, SOS’s electrolyte drink mix contains 50% more electrolytes (containing sodium and potassium) and 75% less carbohydrates than other electrolyte drinks, allowing for faster absorption.

https://www.samsclub.com/p/sos-electrolyte-hydration-beverage-variety-pack/prod26720441