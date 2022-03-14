Spa Girl Cocktails Announces New Campaign ‘Stronger Than You Think’

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – March 8th, 2022 — Spa Girl Cocktails, the clean, better-for-you, ready-to-drink cocktail company announces their Stronger Than You Think campaign in support of strong women everywhere on International Women’s Day. The new initiative from the female-founded, female-run brand serves as a reminder to every sister, mother, daughter, wife, and woman that you are strong – just like their cocktails.

“Women can conquer every fear and every obstacle, especially with a strong cocktail in hand! Life is hard, and at times it can throw unexpected challenges at us that can make us feel weak, but women are strong, and we know we will always get back up, even stronger than before,” said Spa Girl Cocktails Founder, Karen Haines.

Spa Girl is the high ABV, made by women, for women cocktail and they are here to own that. Since its inception, Spa Girl Cocktails has been put under a microscope for its high ABV content and for marketing specifically to women. Despite their early-on success and award-winning product, they continue to receive pushback. Yet, Spa Girl Cocktails took a deep dive into the female consumer’s spirits mindset. They know what she wants, how she wants it to taste, and where she wants to buy it. They have developed their portfolio of products to bring women everywhere a clean, better-for-you cocktail that tastes great, is low calorie, no-guilt, no-bloat, but still packs a punch because women are not average and their drinks should not be either.

“As a female-owned and operated spirits brand, we are thrilled to hold a women-centric attitude and appeal to women across the U.S. with our high ABV beverage portfolio. Traditional liquor brands have ignored women for far too long and it is time for strong women like us and our consumers to take their well-deserved seats at the table. This Stronger Than You Think Campaign is a nod to everyday women who have displayed extraordinary strength in their lives by overcoming whatever life has sent their way. Just like most women, Spa Girl Cocktails is stronger than you think and proud of it” said Alisa Beyer, CEO of Spa Girl Cocktails.

The undeniable success of Spa Girl Cocktails has taken a small team of very strong women who seek to inspire women in their community to realize their inner strength and potential.

In an effort to give back, Spa Girl Cocktails is committing to donations to two national charities and one local San Diego charity, the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank. As a food & beverage brand, Spa Girl Cocktails finds it of utmost importance to lend a hand in their community.

“We want to fight hunger and provide meals to women and children in need here in our home of San Diego. That’s why we’re pledging to donate a total of $150,000 by contributing $50,000 to our three chosen charities, including San Diego Food Bank, upon the completion of our goal to sell 1.5 M cans in 2022” said Alisa Beyer.

With this campaign, Spa Girl Cocktails hosting a series of workshops called The 10 Things Strong Women Do hosted by their CEO, Alisa Beyer, as a way to inspire women to change their lives through strength and a positive mindset. With the goal to do 100 events nationally in 2022, Spa Girl Cocktails is hoping to share the Stronger Than You Think ethos with women across the country in partnership with their top retailers and brand partners. Each event includes a presentation from Alisa Beyer, access to the 10 Things Strong Women Do workbook, a specialty cocktail tasting, and branded swag and merchandise. DrinkSpaGirlCocktails.com visitors and customers can access the 10 Things Strong Women Do workbook on their website and every person who downloads the guide or makes a purchase on DrinkSpaGirlCocktails.com will receive free Stronger Than You Think goodies.

Anyone wanting to share their strength and participate in the Stronger Than You Think campaign can use #StrongerThanYouThink on Instagram to share their love of strong women and strong cocktails.

The full Spa Girl Cocktails portfolio includes its non-carbonated Vodka Cocktails that include natural flavors of Cucumber, Peach, and Pear (16.5% ABV) and its Sparkling Vodka Cocktails which consist of Pineapple, Strawberry, and Mango flavor options (11.5% ABV). Available in 200 mL 4-pack cans (MSRP: $14.99), 12-pack cans (MSRP: $49.99) and 24-pack cans (MSRP: $89.99).

Spa Girl Cocktails can be found in California, Colorado, Florida, and Nevada, at major retailers including Ralph’s, Lucky, Total Wine & More, CVS, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Save Mart, and Whole Foods and at premium spas and resorts such as Naple’s Grand Beach Resort, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

About Spa Girl Cocktails, Inc.

The Little Can That Packs a Punch. Spa Girl Cocktails is an innovative, “better-for-you” canned cocktail known for its high ABV, award-winning flavors, clean ingredients, and premium vodka. At 16% ABV (33 proof) this cocktail is the perfect amount of vodka in every can, allowing you to drink less and enjoy more. Less liquid means few calories and guaranteed zero guilt, zero bloat! This ready-to-drink spirit is low-calorie, low-sugar, vegan, gluten-free, nothing artificial and 100% plant-based.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkspagirlcocktails.com/pages/strongerthanyouthink