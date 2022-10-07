Sparkling Ice Empowers Consumers to Make Change with Cheers to Giving Program

SEATTLE, Wash.— This holiday season, Talking Rain Beverage Company, the maker of bestselling sparkling water brand, Sparkling Ice, is spreading holiday cheer with its second annual Cheers to Giving campaign. Cheers to Giving aims to empower consumers to advocate for charities that inspire and make a difference in their communities. Sparkling Ice is inviting consumers to nominate their favorite charity for a chance to be selected as one of the three charity winners to receive a $50,000 donation from Talking Rain.

How it works: From now through November 19, 2022, Sparkling Ice fans can nominate a 501(c)(3) charity to receive one of three available donations. The three winning charities will be announced on December 13, 2022, and each will receive a $50,000 donation from Talking Rain.

The Cheers to Giving program was created for consumers to shine a light on charities that are near and dear to their hearts and have the potential to make a change. Giving back is in the brand’s DNA, and the Cheers to Giving program provides sparkling water fans and beyond the opportunity to showcase and honor these worthy charities.

“We’re thrilled to once again be supporting non-profits that continue to have an enormous impact on local communities nationwide,” said Nina Morrison, SVP of Community Experience at Talking Rain, maker of Sparkling Ice. “Through our second annual Cheers to Giving program, we’re putting the power in the hands of consumers to complete an act of kindness and give these charities a platform to shine. We feel passionate about honoring charities across the country as they continue to give back to those in need – not only during the holiday giving season – but year-round.”

Beginning this fall, the beverage brand is also excited to introduce the return of a fan-favorite flavor offering, Sparkling Ice Cranberry Frost. Available for a limited time at retailers nationwide, Sparkling Ice Cranberry Frost will be sold in whimsical winter-themed multipacks, as well as in single 17 oz. bottles.

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins, antioxidants, and naturally sourced colors. Full of flavor with zero sugar, Sparkling Ice and Sparkling Ice +Caffeine offer better-for-you beverage options with products available in retailers nationwide.

With 23 fizzy, fruity flavors, the Sparkling Ice brand is on a mission to Live in Full Flavor. In 2020, the brand launched a series of campaigns to promote a message of positivity and togetherness across America, including the Cheers to Heroes campaign, honoring everyday heroes, and the Cheers to You Town Beautification Program, celebrating small towns across America through community-driven projects.

Sparkling Ice is the number one selling brand from Talking Rain Beverage Company.The brand is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, the Sparkling Ice brand aims to create a lasting impact in the community.

For More Information:

https://www.sparklingice.com/cheerstogiving/