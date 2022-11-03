Sparkling Ice Teams Up With Tipsy Scoop to Create Limited-Edition Boozy Cranberry Frost Sorbet

Talking Rain Beverage Company, the maker of bestselling flavored sparkling water brand, Sparkling Ice, has joined forces with boozy ice cream brand Tipsy Scoop to create a limited edition holiday sorbet flavor – Cranberry Frost Vodka Sorbet.

Combining Sparkling Ice fan-favorite, limited-edition holiday flavor, Sparkling Ice Cranberry Frost with lemon juice and vodka, this cranberry ginger sorbet will be sold in whimsical winter-themed packaging, making it a refreshing festive treat for consumers to enjoy just in time for the holiday season.

The flavor will be available from November 1 – November 30 at all three of Tipsy Scoop’s locations in New York City, Brooklyn, and Long Beach, as well as online for nationwide shipping. Tipsy Scoop will be giving away one free Sparkling Ice Cranberry Frost bottle to the first 24 people who come in store, and then a sample for everyone else while supplies last.

A single scoop of the sorbet retails for $6.53, a double scoop for $9.53 and $14 for a pint, tax included.

https://tipsyscoop.com/products/sparkling-ice-cranberry-frost-vodka-sorbet