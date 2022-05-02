Splash Beverage Extends Distribution Into Upper Midwest Through Agreement With Beechwood Sales & Service

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.— Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced an agreement with Wisconsin-based Beechwood Sales & Service that will provide for distribution of TapouT performance drinks throughout the state of Wisconsin.

Beechwood Sales and Service has been an authorized dealer of Anheuser-Busch products since 1987. Employing more than 250 employees, Beechwood services accounts across Wisconsin from 3 warehouses in New Berlin, Menomonie and Wausau.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash commented, “Our strategic expansion through key portions of the US continues with our agreement with Beechwood Sales & Service. Along with other recent agreements such as Tri County Beverage in Michigan, Beechwood takes us even deeper into the heavily populated Upper Midwest. We’re honored to be partnered with Beechwood, which has been named by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as one of the Top Work Places in Southeastern Wisconsin. Our agreement calls for full state coverage for TapouT, and we look forward to continuing our growth with them. “

TapouT is an international lifestyle brand include a complete line of high-performance sports drinks. TapouT Performance features a 3-in-1 advanced performance formula that delivers hydration and cellular recovery benefits. TapouT performance drinks restore what the body loses through physical exertion with 9 key vitamins, 5 minerals and all 5 electrolytes.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.