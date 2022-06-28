Splash Beverage Group to Distribute TapouT Through Save-A-Lot Grocery Stores in 32 States

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.— Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, announced that it will be distributing TapouT through Save A Lot grocery stores.

Save A Lot is one the nation’s largest grocery store chains, with more than 850 stores supplied by 13 distribution centers in 32 states. Founded in 1977 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Save A Lot leverages the strength of a large national chain with the very localized approach of a hometown grocer. Most stores are independently owned and operated, and tend to be smaller with wider aisles, making it easy to find the items customers are seeking. Save A Lot prides itself on carrying the everyday items families need and providing the ability to get in and out of stores quicker than large supermarkets.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO, “This latest agreement is another significant milestone in our grocery market strategy. Save A Lot has a nationwide presence and generates more than $4 billion in sales. Save A Lot decided to add TapouT after tasting the product at an industry trade show, so we are very excited by their enthusiasm. We believe TapouT will see an immediate distribution boost from this Phase 1 deployment, and the agreement holds out the potential for an even greater impact in Phase 2 as we begin to penetrate all 850 Save A Lot stores across the country.”

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

