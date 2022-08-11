Stewart’s Enterprise Holdings, Inc. Announces Global Launch of Bounce Back Post-Social Replenishment Drink

LINCROFT, N.J.— Next in its busy year of global brand launches, this month Stewart’s Enterprise Holdings, Inc. is introducing Bounce Back post social functional beverages. Developed and produced by biochemist co-founders Dhruv Trivedi and Vandana Vijay, Bounce Back is the first post-social functional drink specifically designed to be consumed before one goes to sleep in order to replenish the nutrients depleted after a night on the town socializing. In the U.S., lightly sparkling, vegan, non-GMO Bounce Back is available in a Tropical flavor in 8.5 oz. cans (40 calories), each bearing an SRP of USD$3.99.

In Dhruv’s words: “Bounce Back is specifically designed to give the body nutrients it needs to repair itself during sleep or rest. Bounce Back’s science-based formula of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids works with the body’s natural restoration process to help alleviate the stresses of an active social life, allowing the body to feel refreshed the next day. We spent years researching and experimenting to find just the right combination of replenishing nutrients. Finally, after 59 versions, we found our winning formula.”

Bounce Back contains 17 active ingredients, among them:

Choline to support liver function;

Vitamin B6 to help maintain normal energy levels;

Inulin for healthy gut flora;

Zinc and Selenium to supporting immune system function;

Vitamin B12 to restore mental alertness;

Glutamine to encourage rest, and

Glycine and Alanine, which are powerful antioxidants.

Tony Gaines, CEO of Stewart’s Enterprise Holdings, Inc., says, “This exciting new entrant in the emerging functional beverage category is backed by bio-science. This non-alcoholic, post-social recovery drink is for anyone who needs to be their best the next day. As a manufacturer and promoter of alcohol beverages as well, Bounce Back allows our customers to drink responsibly one day, rest, and repeat.”

Bounce Back is available in the UK, on the East Coast of the U.S., and via on-line retailers, and is now rolling out nationwide. Next launches in Europe and Asia Pacific are planned for 2022 and into 2023.

About Stewart’s Enterprise Holdings, Inc. (SEHI)

In February 2021, Stewart’s Enterprise Holdings, Inc. launched Stewart’s Spiked Soda Seltzer, leveraging Stewart’s Sodas’ celebrated taste, rich history, and brand loyalty. In July 2021, under multi-national license, SEHI launched Hard Rock Hard Seltzer, capitalizing on the lore and fame of the Hard Rock brand, which was founded 50 years ago and is today one of the world’s most iconic brands. In April 2022, the company launched Hard Rock Expert Cocktails — spirit-based ready to drink cocktails comprising the best loved classics – in North America, Europe, and Asia. In May 2022 the company launched full-flavored Stewart’s Spiked Sodas; and now Bounce Back joins the global portfolio. Under the leadership of Chairman Barrie Clapham and CEO Tony Gaines, the organization’s leadership team alone benefits from more than 150 years of combined beverage experience.

About Dhruv Trivedi

A biochemist trained in finance and economics at Harvard Business School, Trivedi co-founded Bounce Back with a passion to bring the benefits of life sciences into tasty everyday drinks, supporting the body to naturally overcome health and lifestyle challenges.

About Vandana Vijay

A biochemist, trained marketer, and creator of the Bounce Back formula, Vijay is proud to have achieved her mission to create a nutritious drink that restores the balance of the four pillars of health: sleep, nutrition, exercise, and mindfulness.

