StrikePoint CPG Accelerator Partners with Chlorophyll Water

Chlorophyll Water, a cutting-edge functional water beverage brand, America’s first-ever bottled water to pass and receive Clean Label Project Certification has announced that it has reached an agreement with Strikepoint CPG Accelerator for expansion of it’s 100% Pure Mountain Spring Water throughout the state of Texas.

Jacob Timony, Strikepoint CPG Accelerator’s Managing Director and CEO describes that, “Every so often a new CPG brand comes along with a distinguishable aura of excitement & innovation and it’s like capturing magic in a bottle. That’s what Matt Levine has created in Chlorophyll Water and evidently the industry is taking note.”

Launching on the scene with high-profile retailers nationwide such as Sprouts Farmer’s Market, Alo Yoga and Urban Outfitters, Chlorophyll Water has grown to become the eleventh fastest growing brand in the value-add functional water category while servicing grocery stores, multifunctional lifestyle retailers, yoga studios and fitness centers across the United States.

Recipient of a Nielsen “A” Brand Score for their impressive in-store sales velocity, Chlorophyll Water is currently available in all 50 states at regional retailers such as Bristol Farms, City Acres, Down to Earth, Erewhon Market, Lazy Acres, Harmons and Whole Foods – including Ann’s Health Food, Central Market, Cox Farm, Royal Blue Grocery and at Thom’s Market’s in the state of Texas.

“With Austin ranking 5th among the Nation’s leading metropolitans in startup density and the influx of new CPG brands migrating to the state of Texas, the retail landscape in this state is a key component of any consumer growth strategy. This partnership provides Chlorophyll Water access to a multitude of new distributors and retailers in market. Chlorophyll Water has done an excellent job expanding their market coverage Nationwide, with already a strong footprint in Texas – we’re thrilled to help fill the consumer demand” explains Timony.

Strikepoints route-to-market “dream it, build it, grow it” approach aligns with Chlorophyll Water’s commitment and mission in partnering with forward-thinking health and wellness retail partners across the country.

About Chlorophyll Water, LLC.

Chlorophyll Water is a plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life.

Recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body & the Planet,” Chlorophyll Water is bottled at the mountain source, a preserved natural resource protected from all of the elements by a 1,500-acre forest. The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality.

Each bottle of Chlorophyll Water is then fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D for enhanced nutrition.

About Strikepoint Sales, LLC.

Strikepoint Sales, LLC is a CPG brand-builder and accelerator operating out of Austin, Texas. Strikepoint commands a robust portfolio of next-generation food and beverage products primed for expansion at retail. Strikepoint represents the most compelling, beautiful, and inspiring brands emerging in the CPG marketplace. Some current brands include Chubby Snacks, Halfday Iced Tea, TiDBiTS Candy Gummies, and Blue Island Coffee, which are at the forefront of the portfolio. As an “Execution Agency,” Strikepoint optimizes the route-to-market strategy for early-stage brands looking to scale at retail and grow their customer base. Led by a team of executives with over 30 years of experience launching and scaling brands at retail, Strikepoint is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For More Information:

https://chlorophyllwater.com/