SunOpta Announces Dream Ricemilk and West Life Smoothie Blends Distribution in Wakefern, Whole Foods Market

MINNEAPOLIS— SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages, announced distribution of four new plant-based products at Wakefern, Whole Foods Market, and Amazon.

The four new products—Dream Organic Whole Ricemilk, Dream Organic 2% Fat Ricemilk, West Life Unsweetened Plain 16g Protein Smoothie Blend and West Life Chocolate 16g Protein Smoothie Blend are available nationwide later this fall.

The Dream products will also be distributed at New Seasons Market.

“The Dream and Westsoy brands were pioneers that brought incredible growth to the plant-based movement in the 1990s,” said Mike Buick, Senior Vice President & General Manager, SunOpta. “It was time to accelerate innovation with new products in the category, for which these trailblazers were originally known, and reinvigorate and reposition these brands–now Dream and West Life–for today’s consumer.”

Dream Organic Whole Ricemilk and Dream Organic 2% Fat Ricemilk capitalize on the smooth, creamy mouthfeel and neutral, sweet, refreshing flavor of ricemilk, which is considered by some consumers to be the most similar plant-based beverage to dairy milk. As the “next generation” ricemilk, both products are deliciously drinkable and pair well with food. “2% Fat” contains 5 grams of fat per serving and is ideal for everyday use. “Whole” contains 8 grams of fat per serving and is the creamy tasting version of your favorite ricemilk. It is perfect for baking, cooking, and enjoying by the glass. Both products are lactose- and dairy-free, certified organic,?Non-GMO Project Verified, certified gluten-free and contain five key nutrients found in dairy: calcium, vitamin D, vitamin A, vitamin B12 and riboflavin. The 32-fluid ounce, shelf-stable offerings have an MSRP of $4.29.

West Life Unsweetened Plain 16g Protein Smoothie Blend?and West Life Chocolate 16g Protein Smoothie Blend were created to fulfill one of the top uses for plant-based beverages: smoothies. And now there is no need to add protein to your smoothie – we did it for you! Just 8 fluid ounces of West Life Chocolate or Unsweetened Plain 16g Protein Smoothie Blends offers 16 grams of complete protein per serving and all 9 essential amino acids. A delicious smoothie add-on or base, and just as tasty by the glass or over cereal, this shelf-stable product can also be used on the go as a perfect post-workout fuel to power your day. Both products are lactose- and dairy-free, Non-GMO Project Verified and certified gluten free. The 32-fluid ounce, shelf-stable offerings have an MSRP of $5.69.

In April 2021, SunOpta acquired pioneering brands Dream and Westsoy to boost its innovation pipeline and add to its owned product portfolio.

About SunOpta, Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based, and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN, Dream, West Life and Sunrise Growers.

For More Information:

https://www.sunopta.com/plant-based-beverages/