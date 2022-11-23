Suntory and Yamanashi Prefecture Sign Decarbonization Agreement

TOKYO, Japan— Suntory Holdings has signed a basic agreement with Yamanashi Prefecture to collaborate on decarbonizing Suntory Hakushu Distillery and Suntory Minami Alps Hakushu Water Plant located in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, by installing the country’s largest 16 megawatt-size “Yamanashi Model Power-to-Gas (P2G) System”*1 at the company’s Hakushu facilities by 2025*2.

The “Yamanashi Model P2G System”*1 that will be installed at Suntory’s Hakushu facilities will produce green hydrogen by electrolyzing water using renewable electricity such as solar power and therefore does not emit any greenhouse gas (GHG) in its production process nor when consumed as a fuel. The green hydrogen produced will not only be used as fuel for heat energy at the company’s Hakushu facilities but are also planned to be utilized in the surrounding communities.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Yamanashi Prefecture to contribute to a carbon neutral society by becoming home to one of the world’s leading green hydrogen powerhouse. Delivering products with less environmental impact by decarbonizing our Hakushu facilities is a critical step in achieving our 2030 goal of halving our GHG emissions in our direct operations and ultimately achieving net zero across the entire value chain by 2050,” said Makiko Ono, Chief Sustainability Officer at Suntory Holdings Limited. “In line with the Suntory Group’s mission to create harmony with people and nature, we look forward to contributing to the development of hydrogen technology as a whole, and decarbonizing not only our business but also the surrounding communities.”

The Suntory Group will further accelerate its work to meet its 2030 target to halve GHG emissions in its direct operations*3 such as by utilizing green hydrogen to ultimately achieve net zero GHG emissions across its entire value chain by 2050.

*1 Technology commissioned by New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) and jointly developed by Yamanashi Prefecture, Toray Industries, Inc., Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated and Takaoka Toko Co., Ltd.

*2 This program, “Hydrogen Production through Water Electrolysis Using Power from Renewables (adopted August 2021),” is supported by NEDO under the Japanese government’s Green Innovation Fund.

*3 Total reduction versus 2019 baseline in scopes 1 and 2

About Suntory Group

As a global leader in the beverage industry, Suntory Group offers a uniquely diverse portfolio of products from premium spirits, beer and wine to brewed teas, bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, ready-to-drink coffee and energy drinks, along with health and wellness products. Suntory is home to award-winning Japanese whiskies Yamazaki, Hibiki and Hakushu as well as iconic American spirits Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark. Suntory also fascinates the taste buds in Japan and the Asian market with our Premium Malt’s beer and also owns the exceptional Japanese wine Tomi and the world famous Château Lagrange. Its brand collection also includes Sauza Tequila, non-alcoholic favorites Orangina, Lucozade, Ribena, BOSS coffee, Iyemon green tea, Suntory Tennensui water, TEA+ Oolong Tea, V and BRAND’S, as well as popular health and wellness product Sesamin EX.

Founded as a family-owned business in 1899 in Osaka, Japan, Suntory Group has grown into a global company operating throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania with an annual revenue (excluding excise taxes) of $19.8 billion in 2021. Suntory is driven by Yatte Minahare – the spirit of bold ambition – and our 40,275 employees worldwide draw upon our unique blend of Japanese artisanship and global tastes to explore new product categories and markets.

As a company that delivers blessings of water and nature to our customers, Suntory is committed to its mission to create harmony with people and nature. Always aspiring to grow for good, Suntory is devoted to giving back to society through protecting water resources, nurturing its communities and fostering the arts.

