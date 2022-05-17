Sunwink Announces ‘Digestion Lemon Tonic’ Launch

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— Sunwink, the plant-powered brand crafting the world’s cleanest Superfood Tonics and Powders, announces their latest launch: Digestion Lemon Sparkling Tonic. Building upon the company’s mission to give all humans an easy and accessible way to incorporate plants and superfoods into their everyday lives, Sunwink’s new sparkling beverage was crafted alongside clinical herbalists to deliver its fan-favorite Digestion Lemonade Powder in a new, sparkling tonic form.

Digestion Lemon will exclusively launch at Sprouts Farmers Market and will also be available on the brand’s website and Amazon.com. Unlike many other functional beverage brands, Sunwink recognizes the ongoing studies around alternative sweeteners and the ways in which they contribute to digestive issues, including bloat. They craft each product with real ingredients and without the artificial ones, so consumers can feel truly good about what they’re consuming. Sunwink believes in listening to their community, and consumers have never been more hungry for superfoods that put their health and wellness first.

“We’re thrilled to finally be able to share the launch of our Digestion Lemon Sparkling Tonic. Everyday health for all has always been a pillar of Sunwink’s mission.” says Eliza Ganesh, CEO and Co-founder of Sunwink “Nearly 70% of the immune system is found in the gut and 73% of women experience regular digestive issues. The importance of gut health is more crucial than ever. We crafted this new functional tonic to aid in restoring the gut to help people feel balanced in a tasty way.”

Since launching in 2019, Sunwink has experienced explosive growth with both national retailers like Whole Foods and Target and online through their own site and Amazon. This growth has propelled Sunwink to become a household name in the Superfoods category. Sunwink currently offers a collection of 5 Sparkling Sparkling Tonics (Digestion Lemon Tonic brings the count to 6) and 3Superfood Powders. The brand’s first tonic launch since February 2020, this new Digestion Lemon Tonic embraces an old-fashioned lemonade flavor — brightened with vibrant hints of pineapple — crafted with superfoods known to stimulate digestion and support overall gut health. With only 60 calories and no artificial sweeteners, the tonic delivers 4000mg of Superfoods while you sip: Dandelion to stimulate digestion, Lemon Balm to soothe the digestive tract and Chicory to support gut health and digestion. Like all Sunwink products, Digestion Lemon Tonic is Vegan, Non-GMO and Kosher.

“Our community had been asking that we launch a digestion focused tonic for some time,” says Jordan Schenck, Co-founder of Sunwink. “Consumers were looking for ways to debloat and restore their gut without stevia or added junk. The ready-to-drink form gives us a chance to help those on-the-go, especially at lunch time, or even poolside. Given our virality on TikTok with the Digestion Lemonade Powder – we know people are going to really love this tonic. ”

Beyond the product, Sunwink remains committed to its community, believing that health and wellness is deeply rooted in caring for each other (and the planet). With that in mind, Sunwink is proudly a certified Plastic Neutral brand, and ensures that all products are sourced from the earth, vegan, non-GMO, Kosher, and have no artificial flavors. Designed to make an impact, 2% of all net sales goes back to their community and the planet through various non-profits. Sunwink is harnessing the power of the world’s cleanest Superfoodss to create products that are good for the mind, body and planet.

