Swoon Launches Canned Beverages in Target Stores Nationwide

Swoon, the beverage brand modernizing classic drinks like lemonade and iced tea, is announcing their expansion into Target.

Target will carry Swoon’s Ginger Lemonade, Pink Lemonade and Half + Half in new 4-packs for $6.99 at 260 locations throughout the country as well as online beginning April 3rd.

Each Swoon product provides a unique combination of flavors and benefits. The Ginger Lemonade not only provides a crisp seasonal taste, but is also packed with health benefits from ginger such as reducing inflammation. The Pink Lemonade features sweet strawberries and contains 100% of the recommended daily dose of Vitamin C from its real fruit ingredients. The Half + Half, half Classic Lemonade and half Organic Black Tea, contains 24 mg of clean caffeine.

Swoon is also sold on www.tasteswoon.com and Amazon.com in cases of 12 for $29.99 or $25.99 with a subscription as well as in-store across the country for $1.99/can.

The brand was founded by two friends with the same need: Jennifer Ross, a Type-1 diabetic and Cristina Ros Blankfein, a mom of three. Both were looking for full-flavor, healthy beverage options and realized how widespread this need was. Swoon was born to modernize the beverages we all love and is being recognized by industry giants.

About Swoon

