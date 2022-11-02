Swoon Launches Full Line at Publix

NEW YORK, N.Y.— It just got easier to live a happier, healthier lifestyle. Swoon, the beverage brand on a mission to help people be happier and healthier by taking sugar out of society, launched in Publix stores across the Southeast.

Publix will carry all 6 of Swoon’s zero sugar lemonade and iced teas, with the majority of the line in over 1200 stores. Each 12oz can will retail for $2.29.

Founders, Jennifer Ross, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she was 6 years old, and Cristina Ros Blankfein are committed to changing the idea that zero-sugar means boring and flavorless, or that living a healthy lifestyle means missing out entirely.

On average, Americans consume around 82 grams of added sugar per day, which is over double the recommended amount by the American Heart Association (AHA), and most of that is in the beverages that we drink. It’s facts like these that inspired the 2020 launch of Swoon ready-to-drink beverages.

Each 12-oz Swoon flavor: Classic Lemonade, Pink Lemonade, Ginger Lemonade, Half Tea & Half Lemonade, Peach Tea, and Sweet Tea, is sweetened by monk fruit and contains zero grams of sugar, 5 calories, and 100% of your daily dose of vitamin C.

“Publix is an industry leader and represents a major milestone for Swoon! I’m committed to making tasty and healthy drinks so that no one has to drink sugar. Now, we are bringing our mission to thousands more customers, since Publix is the go-to retailer in the southeast,” said Swoon co-founder, Jen Ross.

Swoon can also be found in select Target, Whole Foods, and The Fresh Market stores amongst others throughout the country as well as on Amazon.com in cases of 12 for $29.99.

About Swoon

Swoon is on a mission to make people happier and healthier, one drink at a time. Swoon is the healthy take on the classics – naturally zero sugar lemonades and iced teas. Swoon is high quality and naturally sugar free, so you can drink less sugar without sacrificing on experience. For us it’s personal. Our founder, Jen, is a Type 1 diabetic, who believes that good for you should taste good.

For More Information:

http://www.tasteswoon.com