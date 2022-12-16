Talisker Announces New 44-Year-Old Forests Of The Deep Single Malt Scotch Whisky

ISLE OF SKYE, Scotland — Talisker announces a new release, its oldest to date, Talisker 44 Year Old: Forests of the Deep Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Born of the sea, Talisker 44 Year Old: Forests of the Deep Single Malt Scotch Whisky was created as a reflection on the power and beauty of our oceans. Only 1,997 bottles of this whisky will be released globally, with 102 bottles available in the United States, inspired by an expedition led by Parley for the Oceans, the brand’s partner in ocean conservation, to one of the world’s largest sea kelp forests near the Cape of Good Hope.

This Talisker release reaches new depths of flavor, combining enticing aromas and sweet, smoky maritime accents. It is an elemental Talisker with a wonderfully oily-smooth texture and umami-rich taste with a sweet chilli-pepper finish. This rare whisky has been nurtured for over four decades and finished in marine oak casks.

With support from Talisker, Parley undertook an expedition to one of the world’s largest sea kelp forests near the Cape of Good Hope. The mission ship explored into ‘The Great African Sea Forest,’ where the expedition team of scientists, activists and filmmakers undertook a dive into its depths. On board the shipwere Talisker cask staves, which were later charred using a small amount of sustainably farmed Scottish sea kelp and stave wood shavings, before finishing the whisky’s maturation journey. This exceptional whisky was then finished in these marine oak casks before bottling. The whisky is available at an SRP of $4,499.99 per bottle. Talisker and Parley’s long-term partnership continues to raise awareness and support the protection and preservation of 100 million square meters of marine ecosystems around the world by 2023.

Cyril Gutsch, Founder & CEO, Parley said, “Kelp forests are the planet’s underwater architects, and a powerful blue carbon force within the ecosystem that makes Earth habitable. They support biodiversity and sequester and store carbon dioxide more efficiently than the rainforests. This very special and rare edition of Talisker whisky is a tribute to the beauty and fragility of these great forests of the deep, and our collaborative mission to support their protection.”

Whisky expert and writer Dave Broom said: “This is a fascinating, bold, beautifully mature Talisker made in the old, bold, defiant style. Some whiskies become refined and elegant with time, others lighten and move into an ethereal state. A few however, move in the opposite direction, becoming richer, more complex and concentrated versions of themselves. This is all about how the Talisker distillery character shifts over time, refusing to become conventionally beautiful. Instead the oils are magnified, savory elements emerge, and the smoke is retained, binding it all together. It is sweet, savory, smoky and saline… and deep. It is Talisker on full power with an energy that is remarkable for its age, a true distillation of place.”

For More Information:

https://www.reservebar.com/products/talisker-forests-of-the-deep-44-year-old/GROUPING-1915695.html