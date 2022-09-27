Tama Tea Expands Team with Seasoned Executives

Tama Tea has expanded its team with seasoned executives, supporting the rebranding and launch of a new line of natural energy yerba maté tea.

The investment from private investors will continue to help fuel Tama Tea’s rapid U.S. expansion as the brand brings to life its high-quality craft brewed sparkling tea. Tama Tea is proving that great taste, real ingredients, and convenience can go together.

Tama Tea has a line of artisan premium green teas and yerba matés which emphasize:

● Great taste

● All Organic ingredients

● Craft brewed with spring water

● Natural energy (45mg for green teas -120mg for yerba matés)

● Less than 10 calories and no added sugar

The company is led by its founders, Kelly Struble, Rocco Quaranto and Wells Struble. Additionally, as part of it’s recent expansion the company added seasoned executives as partners including Kevin Hall (PepsiCo, former senior executive) and Meiky Tollman (Sabra Hummus, former senior executive).

“For me, it is motivating and inspiring to work with Tama Tea, a real quality product made by great people,” said Kevin Hall, partner. “One of the fastest-growing categories is the energy sector of the beverage industry. Tama Tea is offering natural beverages with 45mg of caffeine in their green teas and 120mg of caffeine in the yerba maté line.”

“I am thrilled to be joining this inspiring mission driven team. Keeping the highest standards of quality, ingredients and taste puts Tama Tea in a great position to be a category leader. Tama’s new line of yerba maté brewed with just a few real ingredients creates a unique selling proposition in the natural energy category unlike anything else I’ve seen on the market,” said Meiky Tollman, partner. Tama Tea is launching several exciting TEA innovations including a mint maté (coming spring 2023) and 4 pack box offerings. The team will be debuting the new look, new flavors, and branding at Expo East 2022 held in Philadelphia.

“I am extremely excited for the future of Tama. With the vast industry experience from our new partners and the addition of our new yerba maté line we are positioned to have our best year by far in 2023,” said Kelly Struble, CEO.

“We spent nearly 2 years developing and perfecting our latest yerba maté line. Nobody else on the market craft brews their tea with real ingredients like we do. Brewed with only 4 ingredients or less, full of antioxidants and nutrients. No added sugar means no crash! We can’t wait to unveil our new line of yerba matés and our new branding to the world at Expo East,” says Quaranto.

For More Information:

https://www.tamatea.com/