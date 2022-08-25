TapouT Performance Drink Now Available in ampm Across 5 Western States

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.— Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, announced that major west coast retailer ampm has authorized the sale of TapouT in all outlets across 5 western US states.

ampm, a division of BP, operates more than 1,100 outlets across California, Arizona. Washington, Nevada and Oregon. Attached to existing ARCO stations, ampm has grown rapidly since it first opened in 1978 and is known for the quality of its food and drinks offer in addition to high quality fuels.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “In addition to the last two retail announcements this month, this authorization further enhances our footprint in the western US. With more than 1100 outlets, this authorization is one of our largest single authorizations to date in terms of store count. All four TapouT SKU’s will be sold once the rollout takes place in mid-September, significantly increasing visibility and accelerating revenue. This authorization is another testament to the distribution footprint Splash has been building. Large retailers such as ampm now understand we effectively manage large distribution networks, which gives them the confidence to put Splash products in front of their customers.”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For More Information:

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/08/24/2503724/0/en/TapouT-Performance-Drink-Receives-Authorization-in-ampm-a-Convenience-Store-Chain-Across-5-Western-States.html