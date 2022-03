After three days spent exploring the cavernous halls of the Anaheim Convention Center and meeting with hundreds of exhibitors at Natural Products Expo West 2022, Taste Radio hosts Ray Latif and John Craven have compiled a list of their picks for the best new product introductions from the annual event. In this video, Latif and Craven discussed innovative takes on plant-based foods, probiotic beverages and organic drinks along with better-for-you versions of ethnic sweets and snacks.