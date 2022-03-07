Tea Drops Launches First Fully Customizable Tea Subscription

The first-of-its kind tea subscription that’s flexible and personalized for every tea lover

Tea Drops, the bagless, dissolvable tea brand for the modern tea drinker, is launching a new organic tea subscription model. This reinvented tea membership allows customers to fully personalize every aspect of the service: from tea varieties and types, to quantity and frequency of orders. Members enjoy free shipping, exclusive access to new releases, and they can pause, skip or cancel any time. This first-of-its-kind tea membership model will encourage customers to try new and exciting flavors of Tea Drops alongside their trusted favorites – a risk-free opportunity to broaden their tea experiences.

Tea Drops is passionate not only about the personalization and flexibility of their new model, but also the mission behind it. Each Drop in the box is sourced from organic as well as fair trade farms and produces 15% less waste than a traditional tea bag. Further, Tea Drops is proud that each subscription box order continues to support The Thirst Project, a nonprofit providing clean drinking water to underdeveloped countries.

Growing up with a Chinese mother and Sri Lankan father, tea was always a staple in Founder Sashee Chandran’s home. Sashee learned from a young age that tea can spark memories and be an integral part of a self-care ritual. Flash forward to Sashee working a busy corporate job in Silicon Valley, where time to enjoy a simple cup of tea was rare. Sashee created Tea Drops for the modern tea drinker, and continues to expand with the modern tea drinker in mind. The new subscription model is customizable for any tea lover, regardless of how or when they enjoy their tea.

“We are thrilled to offer our customers complete control over their tea ritual. Tea Drops was founded on the belief that tea can spark memories and create meaningful connections, and we see the new personalized subscription model as an extension of that principle. Each fully customized box that customers receive will create a delightful moment that is entirely unique to them,” says Sashee. “We also hope to connect our members to one another by creating a larger Tea Drops community.” This community will receive exclusive gifts and first previews of new launches, among other perks like 15% off all non-subscription purchases.

Tea Drops’ new subscription can be customized and ordered via their website starting on March 1.

