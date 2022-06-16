TEAKOE Expands Fizzy Tea Distribution at Kroger Stores Nationwide

DENVER, Colo.— Colorado-based tea manufacturer TEAKOE is pleased to announce the distribution expansion of Fizzy Tea in nearly 1000 Kroger locations nationwide. Just in time for National Iced Tea Month, Kroger is now offering (3) flavors of Fizzy Tea in 4-packs to further meet the growing demand of organic, good-for-you beverages with an emphasis on multi-packs for bulk and delivery convenience via Instacart as well as the Kroger.com delivery platform.

Kroger, the largest grocery provider in the U.S., is well regarded for its fresh, quality products. “We are excited to expand the distribution of Fizzy Tea with an established conventional partner such as Kroger who values an approachable premium beverage created to truly support the active lifestyles of modern consumers,” said Pete Jokisch, Founder and CEO of TEAKOE. “Kroger is the best fit partnership given its reputation for providing high-quality products to its shoppers, and we are honored to join Kroger’s strong portfolio of consumer brands.”

Offering the inherently good-for-you health benefits of organic tea, you can find Fizzy Tea nationwide at participating stores including King Soopers (CO), Ralph’s (CA), Mariano’s (IL) and Kroger branded locations in Texas, Ohio and beyond. As well as across the Rocky Mountain Region at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Natural Grocers, Good Earth (UT) and various specialty markets in the South Pacific / Southern Regions at AJs Fine Foods (AZ), Mother’s Market (CA) Lazy Acres Natural Market (CA), Akin’s Natural Foods (OK) and Central Market (TX).

About TEAKOE

TEAKOE’s Fizzy Tea provides a foundation for healthy habits by brewing organic tea, botanicals and real fruit with the perfect amount of fizz in our Certifiably Green facility. Fizzy Tea supports modern, active lifestyles with Award Winning good-for-you flavors made with no added sugar under 30 calories served in a convenient, earth-friendly can to be enjoyed anywhere! All Fizzy Tea™ flavors are 0-30 calories, 0-7 grams of sugar, made with USDA Organic ingredients and naturally sweetened with juice, herbs, or raw honey.

Fizzy Tea is available in 7 tasty flavors – Pineapple Lemon Myrtle, Lemon Raw Honey, Pomegranate Hibiscus, Pear Garden Mint, Peach Lavender, Cayenne Ginger and NEW Strawberry Cardamom.

For More Information:

https://www.teakoe.com/collections/teakoe-fizzy-tea