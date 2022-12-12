TEAKOE Launches New Orange Ginger Punch Fizzy Tea

DENVER, Colo.— TEAKOE, the better-for-you fizzy tea brand, launches a new Orange Ginger Punch flavor, a new fizzy fruit punch-like classic.

TEAKOE’s Orange Ginger Punch reimagines a childhood beverage favorite, Fruit Punch, with a more refined approach by blending tropical flavors with a subtle savory note from ginger root and chili pepper flakes. This new flavor gives consumers yet another way to refresh recreationally with a delicious and artfully crafted flavor.

“In true TEAKOE fashion, we blended a classic flavor profile with a twist of curiosity and the perfect amount of fizz to continually push the boundaries of what people expect tea to be,” says TEAKOE Founder Pete Jokisch. “Each sip keeps you coming back for more!”

The organic yerba maté and blood orange juice used to craft the Orange Ginger Punch help bring the flavor together to make one of the most unique, flavorful beverages on the market. Not only is this new tea tasty, but it’s also guilt-free, unlike the Fruit Punch of the past. TEAKOE prides itself on no added sugar and only 10 calories per can. “It’s our commitment to being Natural Champions!” says Jokisch.

The brand’s innovative formula touts filtered carbonated Rocky Mountain Water brewed with Organic Shade Grown Yerba Maté, organic ginger root, organic hibiscus, organic chili pepper flakes, organic blood orange juice from concentrate, citric acid, organic tropical citrus flavor, and organic Stevia Leaf Extract.

