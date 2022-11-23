TEAKOE Launches Rebranded Packaging

DENVER, Colo.— TEAKOE, the better-for-you fizzy tea brand celebrated for its organic ingredients big on flavor, launched rebranded packaging communicating a more approachable better-for-you beverage for people to live a more natural lifestyle. While the company started with a central focus on functionality, TEAKOE the new branding provides a broader market appeal and emphasizes the brand’s key value proposition of refreshing and functions with just all the right amount of fizz – brewed for natural champions everywhere.

TEAKOE’s rebranded packaging launches on their website and will be rolling out with all existing retail partner retail stores over the next three to six months, including Whole Foods, Kroger, Natural Grocers Vitamin Cottage, King Soopers, Sprouts, Amazon, and more. All varieties are certified organic, have no added sugar 2-7g, are low calorie – 10-30 calories, and contain natural caffeine – 0-130mg per variety.

TEAKOE worked with Denver-based creative agency Lamora Design to develop the look and feel of their new branding. “There’s a lot of competition in the “good-for-you” beverage category but very few options that are also “fun-for-you,” and it’s getting harder to see what brands stand for vs. just what they look like on the crowded shelf,” explains Jorge Lamora, Founder of Lamora Design. “We aimed to make TEAKOE ’s core strategy of “Recreational Refreshment” come through in all aspects of the product experience, from packaging to voice to flavor. We set out to create the go-to beverage for good times from the softball field to the backyard BBQ. The perfect beverage for those who play with a can in hand.”

When starting TEAKOE, Head Coach and Founder Pete Jokisch wanted to create more flavorful teas that only used a few, delicious plant-based ingredients, that are certified organic, low calorie, natural caffeine, and no added sugar. “Our proprietary, old-school process allows us to authentically brew tea, incorporate our fizzy twist, maintain the health benefits, and packaged to be enjoyed anywhere. We make better-for-you beverages more approachable for people to live a more natural lifestyle.” After nearly 13 years of manufacturing tea products, TEAKOE decided to evolve the brand based on the two sides of every TEAKOE Fizzy Tea beverage. The all-natural ingredients pack a serious punch of inherently healthful tea benefits. Then the fizzy and sparkling side, the pick-me-up and feel-good refreshment side. TEAKOE Fizzy Tea goes BIG on both. Our new packaging represents the nostalgic quality of how things used to be made with intention and passion, which is why we brew the old-school, natural way for those with a natural inclination to play.”

“Our new vision for TEAKOE was inspired by old-school athletics from the 70s and 80s, defined by iconic apparel, bold personalities, and a hustle-hard mentality,” Lamora adds. “These cans are dressed in uniforms, not wraps. Each flavor has its own team. Consistency within these elements allows us to expand the lineup while showcasing a diverse range of flavors. Lastly, the aluminum can construct is infinitely recyclable and the purposeful packaging design promotes the removal of “uniforms” for more sustainable recyclability.”

TEAKOE’s full line of newly packaged Fizzy Tea, Fresh Brewed Iced Tea, and Whole Leaf Hot Tea are available nationwide on the company’s website and at select retailers nationwide.

For More Information:

https://www.teakoe.com