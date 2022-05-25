TEN Alkaline Spring Water Expands Into Texas and Louisiana Albertsons Stores

BOCA RATON, Fla.— TEN Alkaline Spring Water, the ultimate hydration experience bottled at the highest 10pH, has struck new distribution into Albertsons stores. Beginning in late May, their 1 gallon bottles can be found in 150 Texas locations as part of the Albertsons Safeway Southern Division banner of stores.

Southern Division grocers carrying TEN include Albertsons (Dallas & Louisiana), Tom Thumb (Dallas Fort Worth), Randalls (Houston & Austin). In addition, TEN is also available at nearly 100 United and United Market Street locations around Texas. The continued retail growth for TEN comes via their evolving relationship with KEHE and thriving sales in existing grocers across the country. The KEHE distribution partnership has led to multiple other grocer opportunities in 2022, which introduces new shoppers to the incredible quality and benefits of TEN’s natural spring water.

TEN recently revamped the design of their 1 gallon bottles, which includes updated branding and label design along with a new bottle that uses 30% less plastic than competitors. TEN is committed to reducing the overall footprint of their alkaline water products in retail and creating a bottle that is fully recyclable post use.

“Albertsons has long been on our wish list for stores to carry TEN,” said Jose Fernandez, chief executive officer. “Once again we thank our wonderful partners at KEHE and look forward to shoppers of Albertsons and their southern banner of supermarkets to find our 10ph alkaline spring water readily available.”

TEN Water is naturally filtered by the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in underwater caves deep below the earth’s surface. These caves are natural quartzite and granite aquifers with rock so dense they naturally filter the water to an incredibly pure state, free of chemicals, impurities or pollution. Find TEN in quality grocers including Publix, Food Lion, Wegmans, Albertsons, The Fresh Market, Foodtown, Fairway, Whole Foods, United, Ingles and Food City, and is also available for home delivery online at Walmart.com and Amazon Prime.

About TEN Spring Water

TEN Alkaline Spring Water offers the highest pH water available at 10 pH. Rich with electrolytes, TEN is sourced and bottled right from pure, natural springs; unlike most bottled water — including other alkaline and electrolyte water — that is sourced from municipal sources (filtered tap water) or limestone aquifers which can deliver non-absorbable calcium. TEN® Alkaline Spring Water is available in .5 liter six-packs, 1 liter bottles, 1.5 liter bottles, 1 gallon jugs and 12 ounce aluminum cans at supermarkets throughout the United States, specialty markets and online at Amazon.com.

http://www.tenspringwater.com