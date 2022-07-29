TEN Alkaline Spring Water Moves Into Top 5 In Grocery Retail

BOCA RATON, Fla.— TEN Alkaline Spring Water, the ultimate hydration experience bottled at the highest 10pH, has moved into the top 5 spot as one of the best selling alkaline water brands in the nation. TEN is also the only independently owned and operated brand in this position, and the only to be offered at the 10pH alkaline level. The data was revealed via a newly published Nielsen report, which puts TEN alongside leading retail brands including Essentia, Bodyarmor, and others.

Since launching 2013, TEN has remained independent and has officially become the largest privately owned brand in the alkaline water category. In recent years, the SouthEast based company has carefully and effectively expanded their brand in grocers nationwide, building quality relationships with both their distribution and retail partners. TEN Spring Water is sourced at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in underwater caves deep below the surface. These caves naturally filter the water to an incredibly pure state, which is free of chemicals, impurities or pollution.

“We are thrilled to be consistently growing as a brand and seeing our product expand further into quality grocers in 2022” said Jose Fernandez, chief executive officer. “The official news on our positioning and sales numbers via Nielsen is just affirming that our customers, retailers and distributor partners are believers like we are in the quality of 10ph, premium sourced spring water.”

TEN also recently revamped the design of their BPA-free bottles, which includes updated branding and label design along with a new 1 gallon bottle that uses 30% less plastic than competitors. TEN® is committed to reducing the overall footprint of their alkaline water products in retail and creating a bottle that is fully recyclable post use.

Find TEN in Publix, Food Lion, Wegmans, Albertsons, The Fresh Market, Foodtown, Fairway, Food Lion, Giant Co, Stop & Shop, Lowes Foods, Meijer, ShopRite, Whole Foods, United, Ingles and Food City, and is also available for home delivery online via Amazon Prime. Their 10ph alkaline water is available in .5 liter six-packs, 1 liter bottles, 1.5 liter bottles, 1 gallon jugs and 12 ounce aluminum cans via 8-packs.

About TEN Spring Water

TEN Alkaline Spring Water offers the highest pH water available at 10 pH. Rich with electrolytes, TEN® is sourced and bottled right from pure, natural springs; unlike most bottled water — including other alkaline and electrolyte water — that is sourced from municipal sources (filtered tap water) or limestone aquifers which can deliver non-absorbable calcium. TEN® Alkaline Spring Water is available at supermarkets throughout the United States, specialty markets and online at Amazon.com.

For More Information:

https://www.tenspringwater.com/