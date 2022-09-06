Thaiwala Launches Thai Tea Concentrate

Thai Iced Tea and Thai Tea in general was something only available at local cafes and restaurants and even those may be few and far between, depending on where you live.

Now, you are able to enjoy that traditional Thai Tea taste at home!

And because Thaiwala is a concentrate, you can make it at home the way YOU like it….dairy or non-dairy, sweeter or not so sweet, hot or cold…the choice is yours!

Thaiwala is available online and inover 3000 stores across the country, with more on the way! And NOW you can get Thaiwala at your Southern California Costco stores, just in time to stock up for the Fall!

Thaiwala concentrate makes the iconic Thai iced tea simple to enjoy

This heavenly milk tea from a bee farm in Thailand is something to obsess about.

What happens when thefounder of a top-selling chai tea concentrate discovers a tea farm flourishing with honeybee swarms in northern Thailand?

Some call it magic, some call it Thaiwala.

For those not familiar with the delicious beverage, Thai tea is a sweet, slightly fragrant tea drink significant in Thailand’s pop culture. While Thai tea, enjoyed cold or hot, is typically a laborious task mastered in traditional Thai homes, restaurants and among boba cafes in the U.S., Thaiwala is the first ever brand to make an authentic Thai tea concentrate.

By bottling a recipe that, when mixed with milk, creates the same luscious, creamy, earthy tea drink, Thaiwala makes this exceptional treat easy to enjoy beyond its native roots.

“Thai iced Tea has become the third most sold beverage at our espresso bars on the UC San Diego campus,” Doug Martin, UCSC Director of Food & Beverage.

Aside from Thai tea’s Instagrammable neon tone, it’s simple to see why people fall in love. Thaiwala gets its irresistible flavor from farm direct, bee-endorsed tea organic caramel, cane, vanilla, fresh-cut Thai pandan leaf and pure cocoa, beta-carotene (as it’s the carrots that give Thai tea its natural iconic orange color). Each carton has eight plentiful servings for your crew and there’s no pesticides or herbicides in any part of the farmer’s production process.

How does one enjoy Thaiwala? Easy.

Cold as ice: Fill a 12-ounce glass with ice cubes, add 5 ounces Thaiwala Thai tea concentrate and 5 ounces of half-and-half, whole milk or creamy plant-based alternative, adjust to your preference and add more concentrate for a sweeter tea and stir!

Some like it hot: Combine equal parts Thaiwala and half-and-half, whole milk or creamy plant-based alternative, heat on stovetop or microwave and pour into your favorite mug.

Thaiwala is available online atAmazon, in retail locations, grocers and cafes nationwide as well as in Albertson Safeway, Whole Foods Markets, Ahold Delhaize Banners and GoodEggs.com as soon as summer 2022. To find it a store near you, visit the location finder.

