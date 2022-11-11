The Alkaline Water Company Announces Preliminary Record Revenue Results for Q2 FY23

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage company, announced it expects to report record revenue of approximately $19.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, representing year-over-year growth of 28%.

“The second quarter fiscal 2023 was The Alkaline Water Company’s best sales quarter ever,” said Frank Lazaran, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Alkaline88 continues to show strong growth at retail, with more consumers buying our products at more stores across the country than ever before, and that has translated into record revenue for the Company.”

According to Nielsen data for All Outlets Combined including Convenience (xAOC+Conv.) for the period ending October 8, 2022:

Alkaline88 grew 36.6% year-over-year in dollar volume in the trailing 52 weeks This growth rate was over 2.5 times greater than that of the overall Value-Added Water category



The Value-Added Water Category was the second-fastest-growing category behind only Water (for non-alcoholic categories above $100 million in total retail sales)

Alkaline88’s 13-week retail sales tracked by Nielsen were over $26 million

“The Alkaline Water Company has grown to record revenue while increasing operational efficiency by executing our pathway to profitability strategy,” continued Mr. Lazaran. “We look forward to sharing the full results of this record quarter with our shareholders next week.”

The Company plans to release the full results for its second quarter fiscal 2023 on Monday, November 14th, 2022 after market close. Management plans to host a conference call to discuss the results on the morning of Tuesday, November 15th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details:

Date: November 15, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Dial-in Number for U.S. and Canadian Callers: 877-407-3088

Dial-in Number for International Callers (Outside of the U.S. and Canada): 201-389-0927

Conference ID Number: 13734370

For More Information:

