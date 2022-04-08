The Alkaline Water Company Enters New Partnership for On-Premise Health and Fitness Distribution

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage company, announces today that it has entered into an agreement with Europa Sports Partners for the distribution of its Alkaline88 products to health and fitness venues around the country.

“Deliciously Smooth Alkaline88 is a perfect beverage choice for fitness-minded consumers before, during, or after their workout,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “That is why we are so pleased to partner with Europa Sports Partners for the distribution of our products to health and fitness venues across the United States. On-premise consumption is a huge driver of dollar volume for bottled water. Europa will allow us to make Alkaline88 available to fitness enthusiasts looking for Smooth Hydration while visiting their favorite gyms, health food stores, and specialty supplement retailers. We’re initiating this relationship with a rollout in Gold’s Gyms and looking to quickly expand through Europa’s distribution network.”

About The Alkaline Water Company

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for Alkaline88.

About Europa Sports

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Europa Sports Partners is recognized as an industry leader in the distribution of nutritional and sports supplements, sports drinks, and accessories to mass market retailers, gyms, health food stores, and specialty supplement retailers.

For More Information:

https://thealkalinewaterco.com/