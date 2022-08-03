The GlenDronach Distillery Announces Over $30.5M Investment to Meet Global Demand

ABERDEENSHIRE, Scotland— Brown-Forman has announced over $30.5 million dollar investment in The GlenDronach Distillery to significantly increase production facilities at its homeplace in the Valley of Forgue in Aberdeenshire. Global demand for The GlenDronach has tripled since 2016* as whisky connoisseurs worldwide discover the distillery’s rich sherry cask matured Single Malts. The investment will support long-term future growth for The GlenDronach.

This is the second phase of investment by Brown-Forman in the historic distillery after renovations of The GlenDronach Visitor Center in 2020 which created an enhanced visitor experience with a new tasting room, whisky bar, lounge and retail space.

Proposed plans at the home of the richly sherried Highland Single Malt will build on centuries of whisky-making heritage, dating back almost two hundred years to the distillery’s establishment by James Allardice in 1826.

As part of the development program, significant attention will be paid to preserving the proudly historic site and craft of fine whisky-making on the grounds of the former Boynsmill Estate, including the restoration of the former maltings building as a working production area. All existing buildings and the iconic courtyard will remain, retaining the rich heritage and traditional craft of whisky making at The Glendronach for future generations.

Briggs of Burton will serve as the principal contractor, along with Blyth & Blyth as civil architects. The three-year phased project will prepare the distillery to more than double capacity and will improve operational energy efficiencies.

Laura Tolmie, Distillery Manager, said: ”As a small, traditional Scottish distillery, we’re very proud to be custodians of such a revered Single Malt at The GlenDronach. I’m delighted that this significant investment in the long-term future of the distillery is secured, preserving our rich heritage while ensuring we can meet the increasing demand for The GlenDronach at home and around the world.”

About The GlenDronach Distillery

Established in 1826 as one of Scotland’s oldest licensed distilleries, The GlenDronach Distillery is revered by whisky connoisseurs for its dedication to exceptional craft and fine sherry casks, a commitment carried forth for nearly two hundred years. Using time-honored skills, each expression of The GlenDronach Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky is crafted to the same high standards established by our pioneering founder, James Allardice. The GlenDronach’s rich, robust Highland spirit is slowly matured in Spanish oak casks which once housed rich, fruity Pedro Ximénez or dry, nutty Oloroso sherry. These patient endeavors create The GlenDronach’s signature style; deeply sherried, characterful and full-bodied to the last.

For More Information:

https://www.glendronachdistillery.com/