The Granny Squibb Iced Tea Company Launches New Ready-to-Drink Cans

PROVIDENCE, R.I.— The Granny Squibb Company is launching new ready-to-drink (RTD) cans available in three flavors, just in time for National Iced Tea Month in June. Headquartered in Rhode Island, Granny Squibb’s Organic Iced Tea will now be even more accessible for iced tea lovers in a new RTD can format.

The new Granny Squibb’s Organic Iced Tea cans will be available to consumers beginning in June. The new cans will also make their debut as the “official iced tea” at the Newport Folk Festival this summer. The three flavors available in RTD 12 oz. cans include:

Sally’s Lemon (sweetened and unsweetened) — Formulated from Granny Squibb’s original recipe, Sally’s Lemon is loaded with organic lemon juice, organic black tea, and a little mint. It’s still our most popular flavor.

Charlie’s Cranberry (sweetened) – Granny Squibb’s newest flavor, Charlie’s Cranberry Organic Iced Tea has a distinctly New England taste. It’s made with organic cranberry and lime juice, organic black tea, and a little mint.

“We know our consumers like to be on-the-go, whether on their boats, at the beach, hiking, golfing or attending their favorite festival. Having our organic iced tea in a ready-to-drink can will allow them to enjoy Granny Squibb’s wherever they want with ease,” said Jamie Schapiro, Chief Executive Officer at The Granny Squibb Company.

As the official iced tea at the Newport Folk Festival in July, Granny Squibb’s will debut the new RTD cans to 30,000 attendees. Festival-goers can find Granny Squibb’s Organic Iced Tea cans at the company’s mobile pop-up experience inside the festival, or at any beverage vendors throughout the festival grounds.

“We are looking forward to having The Granny Squibb Company join the fun at the Fort,” said Jay Sweet, Executive Producer of the Newport Folk Festival. “When we look for new partners to enhance the experience of the festival, it’s important to us that they embody the same values and authenticity of our community. Granny Squibb’s does just that with their delicious, Rhode Island iced tea.”

“Just as the festival has been a New England staple for sixty years, so has Granny Squibb’s iced tea recipe,” said Schapiro. “We’re excited that our new ready-to-drink cans will allow us to bring Granny Squibb’s to new locations, like the Newport Folk Festival. Plus launching the cans during National Iced Tea Month is the perfect way to honor the history of iced tea and Granny Squibb’s story.”

Iced tea has long been a New England favorite, with it’s soaring popularity dating back to the 1904 World’s Fair. It was just shortly after that in the 1930’s that Sally Squibb made her first batch of “astonishingly delicious” iced tea, overlooking Narragansett Bay in Saunderstown, Rhode Island. Her original recipe has remained largely unchanged over 90 years and is a beloved summer tradition enjoyed by generations to this day.

About The Granny Squibb Company

In 2009, Robin Squibb realized a business opportunity in bringing her Grandmother’s “astonishingly delicious” iced tea to market. Founded in Providence, Rhode Island the company now offers three distinct flavors – all available sweetened or unsweetened. Granny Squibb’s premium organic iced teas are sold in grocery retailers throughout New England including Dave’s Marketplace, Wegmans, Roch’s and Whole Foods.

About the Newport Folk Festival and Festivals Foundation

The Newport Folk Festival first debuted in July 1959 as a counterpart to the previously established Newport Jazz Festival. Set at Fort Adams State Park with four stages overlooking the Newport Harbor, the festival attracts 30,000 people annually. The festival is often considered one of the first modern music festivals in America and remains a focal point in the ever-expanding genre of “folk” music. The festival prides itself on being green-friendly and as teamed up with many groups to support various aspects throughout the festival.

Established in 2011, Newport Festivals Foundation’s mission is to foster the legacy and expand the impact of The Newport Folk and Newport Jazz Festivals through educational initiatives that celebrate innovation while preserving the deep traditions inherent in Jazz and Folk music. Initiatives include instrument donations, after school program funding, assembly programs and more.