The Vita Coco Company Appoints Aishetu Fatima Dozie to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, N.Y.— The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) (“Vita Coco” or the “Company”), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, announced the appointment of Aishetu Fatima Dozie to the Company’s board of directors following her election at the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders held on June 1, 2022. Ms. Dozie brings more than 20 years of significant investment and executive entrepreneurial experience to the Company’s board. The other directors standing for re-election, Martin Roper and John Zupo, were also elected at the annual meeting of stockholders and will continue serving as board members.

“I am excited that Aisha has joined our board. We will benefit not only from her nearly two-decade career in finance, but also from her experience building a successful business around the idea that a company can have a purpose and a passion,” said Company Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Mike Kirban.

Upon her appointment, Ms. Dozie said, “Mike and the team at The Vita Coco Company are building a beverage company for the future, where return on investment is measured hand in hand with return on impact. I am excited to join the Company’s board and look forward to using my expertise to help shape the Company’s journey.”

Ms. Dozie is the Chief Executive Officer of Bossy Cosmetics, Inc., a company she founded in 2018 after deciding to leave an 18-year career in finance to build something that offered her a purpose and aligned with her passion. Bossy Cosmetics offers its customers clean beauty products as well as access to content for driven, ambitious women.

In addition to building a successful company, Ms. Dozie served as a Fellow at the Distinguished Careers Institute at Stanford University. She has held a variety of investment banking leadership roles at Rand Merchant Bank, Lehman Brothers, Morgan Stanley, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Ms. Dozie also worked at the World Bank in Washington, D.C., where she focused on financing businesses in the manufacturing, infrastructure, and service sectors in Central and South America, Eastern Europe, and East Africa.

Aishetu Fatima Dozie holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Cornell University and a master’s degree in business from Harvard Business School. She also participated in the Leaders in Development Program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, at Harvard University.

About The Vita Coco Company, Inc.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink, Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

For More Information:

https://vitacoco.com/