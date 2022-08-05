This Week’s New Beverages: Cold Brew Fridge Packs and Cannabis-Infused Hop Water

In this week’s roundup of new products, Minneapolis Cider Company launched a new THC beverage brand, Olipop rolled out a better-for-you iteration of Dr. Pepper and La Colombe released its first sweetened cold brew fridge pack.

Trail Magic

Trail Magic, a new THC beverage brand created by Minneapolis Cider Company, launched in Minnesota. Available in two flavors – Berry Basil and Hop Water – each 12 oz. can contains 3mg of hemp derived delta-9 THC. The launch comes on the heels of the legalization of cannabis-infused beverages in the state last month. Trail Magic will be available at retailers and online starting August 8. For more information, visit minneapoliscider.co.

Olipop

Olipop added a new flavor to its lineup of prebiotic sodas: Doctor Goodwin. A better-for-you iteration of Dr. Pepper, the new drink delivers flavor notes of prunes and cherries with a hint of vanilla. Each 12 oz. can has just 45 calories and 3 grams of sugar. Olipop Doctor Goodwin is available online and at Kroger stores across the country. For more information, visit drinkolipop.com.

Pop & Bottle

Functional plant-based coffee and tea brand Pop & Bottle expanded its offerings with a new line of super concentrates. The new line consists of Classic Cold Brew, Vanilla Cold Brew and Mocha Cold Brew varieties. Each 8 oz. bottle contains 16 servings and is formulated with direct trade coffee beans and 100% organic ingredients. Pop & Bottle Super Concentrates are exclusively available at Walmart for $12.98 per bottle. For more information, visit popandbottle.com.

La Colombe

La Colombe has added a new, sweetened flavor to its lineup of cold brew fridge packs: Little Bit Sweet Fridge Pack. The new offering is made with extra-bold Brazilian cold brew and packs 225 mg of caffeine and has 12 grams of sugar per 12 oz. serving. Little Bit Sweet Fridge Pack is the brand’s first and only fridge pack to contain sugar. It is available online for $34 per 1 gallon box. For more information, visit www.lacolombe.com.

Tractor Beverage

Idaho-based foodservice beverage maker Tractor Beverage released six new drink flavors for the summer: Peach, Mango, Strawberry Dragonfruit, Farmer’s Punch (berries, apples, pomegranates and cherries), Clementine and Lemonade. The new flavors join the company’s original Agua Fresca line of certified organic, non-GMO non-carbonated drinks. The drinks are now available at restaurants and foodservice providers nationwide. For more information, visit drinktractor.com.