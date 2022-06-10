This Week’s New Beverages: Minions Soda, Adventurous Mocktails and Lemon Tea

In this week’s roundup of new beverages, Olipop rolled out a new limited edition soda flavor inspired by Illumination’s Minions, KUL MOCKS unveiled its 3-SKU Adventure Collection and Montauk rolled out Lemon Tea amid rapid sales growth in the Tri-State.

Olipop

In conjunction with the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru, Olipop teamed up with Illumination to release a new limited-edition flavor: Banana Cream. Inspired by the minions’ love of bananas, the limited-edition flavor joins Olipop’s existing lineup of classic flavors like root beer and orange soda. The “most diabolical soda in the world” is available now through July for $35.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkolipop.com.

Remedy Drinks

New York-based sparkling kombucha brand Remedy Drinks announced its newest variety: Mango Passion. The new addition comes as the brand makes headway in regional retailers nationwide into Erewhon, Savesmart and Lucky’s in California and Cub, Tops and Weis on the East Coast. Each 8.5 oz. can has just 5 calories and zero sugar. Remedy Drinks Mango Passion is available for $38.99 per 24-pack. For more information, visit remedydrinks.com.

Montauk Iced Tea

Montauk Iced Tea is expanding its line of teas and lemonades with Lemon Tea, available for purchase in-store and online later this month. For more information, visit montaukbev.com.

Teaonic

Functional wellness brand TEAONIC rolled out its new line extension of functional sodas, Fresh Pop. First showcased at Expo West 2022, the better-for-you sodas are available in three varieties: Detox (Ginger + Lemon), Chill (Tart Cherry + Hibiscus) and Immunity (Orange + Elderberry). The Fresh Pop variety pack is available online for $32 per 9-pack. For more information, visit teaonic.com.

Mayawell

Texas-based prebiotic soda brand Mayawell is offering up Watermelon Mint as its newest release. The flavor features black currant and carrot extract to provide an antioxidant boost. The new addition is available online for $34.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkmayawell.com.

KUL MOCKS

Wisconsin-based mocktail maker KUL MOCKS added a new Adventure Collection, a variety 6-pack that features three new ready-to-drink cocktails. Like all of KUL MOCK’s beverages, the Adventure Collection – available in Classic Mock-arita, Mock G & T and Peach Hibiscus Cider varieties – are 0.0% ABV and caffeine-free. For more information, visit kulmocks.com.

GuS Soda

Grown Up Soda (GuS) is introducing its newest flavor, Mango Peach, at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City. The drink features mango puree and peach juice and delivers a “full-bodied tropical taste sensation.” Each 12 oz. bottle contains 90 calories, clocking in at 40% less fewer calories and carbs than typical sodas, according to the brand. GuS Mango Peach will roll out regionally, then nationally with new and existing distributors. For more information, visit drinkgus.com.