This Week’s New Drinks: New Flavors from AHA and Aura Bora, Non-Carbonated Q Mixers, and a Relaunch from Nuun

In this week’s roundup of new product launches, ZOA Energy expanded its energy drink line with the launch of 12 oz. cans, Nuun re-launched its functional hydration portfolio and Q Mixers debuted two non-carbonated mixers just in time for warmer weather. Plus, sparkling water brands Aura Bora and AHA both added new flavors.

Aura Bora

Sparkling water brand Aura Bora has announced its newest flavor launch: Lime Cardamom. The limited-edition offering was crafted to taste “like a fresh bundle of herbs on a crisp Spring day,” according to a press release. Aura Bora Lime Cardamon contains no added sugar and no citric acid and is now available for $30 per case. For more information, visit aurabora.com.

Q Mixers

Q Mixers has released two new non-carbonated cocktail mixers, Q Spectacular Bloody Mary Mix and Q Spectacular Margarita Mix. The Bloody Mary Mix was formulated with vine-ripened tomatoes and 7 herbs and spices while the Margarita Mix contains lime juice and agave. Both mixers are rolling out nationwide in-store and online for $5.99 per 4-pack. For more information, visit qmixers.com.

Betty Buzz

Betty Buzz, the drink mixer brand founded by actress Blake Lively, has launched an online-exclusive collection pack of five mixers. The collection includes one 9 oz. bottle each of Sparkling Grapefruit, Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, Sparkling Lemon Lime and Meyer Lemon Club Soda–all of which have been lightly sweetened with agave and cane sugar. The Betty Buzz Collection Pack is available online for $39.99. For more information, visit bettybuzz.com.

ZOA Energy

Coming on the heels of ZOA Energy’s expansion into the pre-workout supplement category earlier this year, the brand has expanded its energy drink line with the launch of new 12 oz. cans. The new sleek, slim can was “crafted for portable consumption,” according to a press release. The new 12 oz. formula boasts 120 mg of natural caffeine from green tea extract and green coffee and is available for purchase on Amazon and ZOAenergy.com. For more information, visit zoaenergy.com.

AHA

AHA has added three new flavor combinations to its lineup of sparkling waters: Blackberry + Lemon, Pineapple + Passionfruit and Fuji Apple + White Tea, the latter of which packs 30 mg of caffeine per 12 oz. can. For more information, visit drinkaha.com.

Nuun

Functional hydration company Nuun has re-launched its functional hydration tablet portfolio with the introduction of Nuun Daily Hydration. The new offering was “specially formulated for the no-sweat occasion” and contains five essential electrolytes and zero sugars, according to a press release. Nuun Daily is available in Lemon Splash, Orange Sunrise, Raspberry Lemonade and Wild Strawberry online and in-store at Whole Foods Market and Target. For more information, visitnuunlife.com.