This Week’s New Drinks: Vanilla Pistachio Milk, Cannabis Soda and Fruity Sparkling Water

This week’s collection of new beverages includes the debut of Jones Soda Co’s new cannabis-infused soda brand, Mary Jones, a new formula launch from alcohol recovery brand NextDay and fruity summer flavors from HOP WTR and Aura Bora. Plus, Monster Energy unveils its first-ever cold brew products.

Monster Energy

First seen at last year’s NACS show, Monster Energy made a splash in the ready-to-drink cold brew category with its newest product, Java Monster Cold Brew. Available in two varieties – Latte and Sweet Black – each 13.5 oz. can boasts 200mg of caffeine. Java Monster Cold Brew is available at Walmart stores nationwide for $2.28 per can. For more information, visit monsterenergy.com.

HOP WTR

Non-alcoholic sparkling hop water producer HOP WTR is sweetening its flavor roster with the addition of Peach. Like all of the brand’s existing varieties, Peach features citra, amarillo, mosaic and azacca hops to craft a taste reminiscent of your favorite IPA. HOP WTR also packs mood-boosting adaptogens such as ashwagandha and L-theanine into each 12 oz. can. HOP WTR Peach is available nationwide direct-to-consumer and at select retail locations. For more information, visit hopwtr.com.

NextDay

Washington, D.C.-based wellness and recovery brand NextDay launched its new formula that highlights star recovery ingredient DHM, which reportedly aids with recovery downtime. The drink also packs electrolytes, vitamins B6, C, D and E, zinc and caffeine into each 6.7 oz. can. According to the brand, the new formula with FDA-certified ingredients “helps consumers regain focus, boosts energy, and aids with rehydration after a long night out.” NextDay is available in-store and online for $33 per 6-pack. For more information, visit getanextday.com.

Taché

Pistachio milk maker Taché announced it is expanding its lineup for the first time with two new additions: Vanilla and Unsweetened Vanilla. The former has 80 calories and 7 grams of sugar per 8 oz. serving while the latter has 50 calories and 1 gram of sugar per serving. Taché Vanilla and Vanilla Unsweetened pistachio milks are now available online for $48 per 6-pack of 32 oz. cartons. For more information, visit pistachiomilk.com.

Mary Jones

Jones Soda Co.’s new brand of cannabis-infused sodas, Mary Jones, has made its official debut in California. Available in four flavors – Root Beer, Berry Lemonade, Green Apple and Orange & Cream – each 12 oz. glass bottle boasts 10mg of THC. Later this year, the brand will launch the 100mg cannabis-infused sodas in 16 oz., 10-serving cans as well as a 1,000mg syrup cannabis tincture designed for mixing with other drinks. For more information, visit gomaryjones.com.

Aura Bora

California-based sparkling water brand Aura Bora has unveiled its newest limited-edition offering, Tangerine Blossom. The new flavor, which combines tangerines and orange blossoms, was crafted to “send your taste buds into a midsummer night dance,” according to the brand. Aura Bora Tangerine Blossom is available direct-to-consumer for $30 per 12-pack. Twenty percent of the Tangerine Blossom profits will be donated to Friends of Trees. For more information, visit aurabora.com.