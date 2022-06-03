This Week’s New Products: Barista-Designed Oat Milk, Fruity Summer Flavors and Brisk’s First Sparkling Tea

In this week’s roundup of new product launches, Brisk launches its first-ever sparkling tea with Taco Bell, Vita Coco adds juice to its portfolio and cannabis-infused beverage maker Cann introduces new “lite” offerings with zero sugar, plus new plant-based milks for at-home baristas, non-alcoholic cocktails and electrolyte drink mixes.

VOOST

Procter & Gamble has introduced its Australian vitamin tablet brand, Voost, in the United States. Available in six varieties – Beauty (Strawberry Kiwi), Vitamin C (Blood Orange), Vitamin D3 (Blackberry Peach), Magnesium (Lemon Lime), Women’s Multi-Vitamin (Orange Guava) and Hydrate (Fruit Punch) – each tablet has 10 calories and zero sugar. The entire Voost range is available in a 20-count tube in-store and online for $8.49. For more information, visit voostvitamins.com.

Kyani

Idaho-based health and wellness company Kyani is expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Kyani Electro in two varieties, Coconut Lime and Crisp Apple. Kyani is an electrolyte drink mix that features a combination of electrolyte minerals for hydration and a proprietary NR-8 polyphenol blend for nitric oxide regeneration. Kyani Electro drink mixes are available on the company’s website for $27.95 per 14-packet box. For more information, visit store.kyani.com.

Zevia

Inspired by nostalgic summertime flavors, Zevia rolled out two new limited-edition varieties: Fruit Punch and Orange Cream. The limited-time offering is available through July for $5.99 per 6-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit zevia.com.

Monster Energy

Just in time for warmer weather, Monster Energy expanded its Rehab lineup with a classic summer flavor: Watermelon. Each 15 oz. can contains 150 mg of caffeine and antioxidant botanicals like milk thistle and quercetin. Monster Rehab Watermelon is available on Amazon for $37.99 per 24-pack. For more information, visit monsterenergy.com.

PARCH

The latest entrant to the growing non-alcoholic cocktail trend is PARCH. Available in two varieties – Prickly Paloma and Spiced Piñarita – the agave-based drink line “serves as a bridge between familiar cocktails and non-alcoholic alternatives,” according to the brand. Prickly Paloma features blue weber agave, grapefruit, orange bitters and lime juice, while Spiced Piñarita features roasted pineapple, blue weber agave, prickly pear cactus fruit and desert botanicals. For more information, visit drinkparch.com.

Cann Lite

Cann has expanded its core line of 8 oz. cannabis-infused social tonics with Cann Lites. Available in four varieties – Honeydew Mint, Golden Citrus Bark, Cloudy Apple Rhubarb and Tangerine Hops – the new offerings contain no added sugar and 2 mg of THC and 4 mg of CBD. Cann Lites are available online for $23 per single-flavor 6-pack. For more information, visit drinkcann.com.

Brisk Tea

Brisk has teamed up with Taco Bell to launch its first-ever sparkling iced tea, Brisk Dragon Paradise Sparkling Ice Tea. The new, Taco Bell-exclusive offering features a hibiscus tea base with a blend of dragon fruit, raspberry and blackberry flavors. Taco Bell Rewards members can get a free medium Taco Bell Paradise Sparkling Ice Tea with any $1 at participating restaurants every Friday through June 17. For more information, visit drinkbrisk.com.

Pink Cloud

Hemp-infused beverage maker Pink Cloud unveiled two new non-alcoholic beverages: Pining for Paradise and Lounge Chair Lilikoi. Each 12 oz. can is crafted with tropical fruit juice and a sweetener blend of monk fruit and allulose, along with 30 mg of broad-spectrum hemp. Both new varieties are available on the brand’s website for $54 per 12-pack or $108 per 24-pack. For more information, visit pinkcloudbeverages.com.

Vita Coco

Coconut Water brand Vita Coco is transporting your tastebuds to the tropics with its newest product: Coconut Juice, available in Original with Pulp and Mango. The former contains 50 calories and 10 grams of sugar while the latter contains 80 calories and 17 grams of sugar per 8 oz. serving. Vita Coco Coconut Juice is available in 16.9 oz. cans at 7-Eleven stores nationwide for $2.49 each. For more information, visit vitacoco.com.

Koita

Italian non-dairy milk brand Koita’s new Organic Oat Barista Plant-Based Milk was crafted to help consumers “elevate their at-home coffee experience.” The shelf-stable milk is made with just three ingredients: organic Italian oats, Italian spring water and organic sunflower oil and was formulated for long-lasting, smooth foam. Organic Oat Barista joins Koita’s five other varieties, including Organic Almond, Organic Coconut, Organic Almond Coconut, Oat and Rice. The full Koita line is available for a suggested retail price of $5.49 per 1-liter pack. For more information, visit koita.com.