This Week’s New Products: Bazillion Strawberries, Berry Lemonade Health-Ade, and a New Look for San Pellegrino

With warmer weather and sunnier days just around the corner, many beverage brands are rolling out summer-inspired drinks. This week’s shower of new products includes the launch of Mortal’s Basillion Strawberries, the release of Berry Lemonade Health-Ade Kombucha, and a makeover for San Pellegrino both inside and outside the can.

Mortal

Boulder-based beverage maker Mortal has released the newest addition to its portfolio of non-alcoholic kombuchas: Basillion Strawberries, a combination of strawberry and basil that is crafted to “[taste] like summer feels,” according to a press release. The new flavor will be available in 16 oz. bottles at Harmon’s Grocer and Mother’s Markets in Southern California and at Whole Foods Market in the Rocky Mountain Region. For more information, visit drinkmortal.com.

Cann

Cannabis-infused social tonic Cann has unveiled its newest flavor, Blue Rhuberry, which features “a punch of big fuzzy raspberries and little rhubarb stalks.” The limited-edition SKU will be available in spiked and unspiked versions; the Hi-Boy (5mg THC) will be available exclusively in California through delivery platform Eaze, while the Dryboy will be available online at drinkunspiked.com. Cann Blue Rhuberry has a suggested retail price of $100 per 24-pack. For more information, visit drinkcann.com.

Health-Ade

Health-Ade Kombucha has announced the release of a new classic flavor: Berry Lemonade. The summer-inspired, seasonal brew is crafted with organic, cold-pressed blueberries and raspberries and infused with lemonade. Berry Lemonade will be available through spring and summer for $48 per 12-pack. For more information, visit health-ade.com.

Hangobi

In early February, functional beverage maker Hangobi debuted its first line of mood-focused drinks. The online-exclusive three-SKU lineup includes Wake, an energizing recovery blend, Essential, an anytime beverage with ginger starring as its leading flavor, and Calm, a soothing beverage rich in vitamins and nutrients that help soothe the body and mind. The drinks can be purchased online for $59.88 per 12-pack. For more information, visit hangobi.com.

Twinings

Twinings announced the expansion of its wellness offerings with two new tropical-flavored Cold Water Infusions: Immune Support and Probiotics +. The former contains a blend of raspberry and hibiscus with 70% daily value of Vitamin C, while Probiotics+ has flavor notes of pineapple and coconut and delivers 500 million CFUs per serving to help support digestion. Both drinks are caffeine-free and free of added sugars. Twinings Immune Support & Twinings Probiotics+ will be available on April 1 for $5.99 per 10-pack. For more information, visit twiningsusa.com.

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino’s Italian sparkling drinks portfolio is getting a design makeover and adopting a simplified recipe. The new formula consists of just seven ingredients and no artificial sweeteners and “still [offers] the iconic taste from Mediterranean citrus fruits,” according to a press release. Additionally, San Pellegrino will introduce new packaging that transitions the line from its traditional barrel design to a stylish sleek 11.15 oz. can. The new cans will be available in Aranciata, Aranciata Rossa, Arancia & Fico D’India, Limonata and Melograno & Arancia for $5.89 per 6-pack this spring. For more information, visit sanpellegrino.com/us/en.

Organic Valley

Dairy maker Organic Valley has announced the launch of new lactose-free coffee creamers, available in French Vanilla and Sweet Cream flavors. The new SKUs, created to “enhance any coffee or tea beverage without overpowering it,” contains 40% less sugar than other flavored creamer brands, the company claims. Organic Valley Creamers are available nationwide for $4.99 to $5.29 per 750ml carton. For more information, visit organicvalley.coop.