This Week’s New Products: Cannabis For Christmas, Plus New Monster, MTN DEW

In this week’s new products’ roundup, Endless Coast brings its first seasonal release, TEAKOE goes old-school with its new package design, and Monster brings out dessert.

Endless Coast

While its name might imply summery vibes, THC-infused cannabis beverage Endless Coast is ready to head indoors this winter with its new seasonal flavor release Spiced Apple, which pairs crisp apple notes with familiar notes of holiday spices. Available in 4-packs at adult-use cannabis stores across Massachusetts, each can contains 5mg of THC per 12 oz. can. For more information, visit endlesscoastseltzer.com.

Ultima Beauty

Ultima is extending its range of electrolyte powder sticks into a new segment of functional ingredients: collagen. Each serving of Ultima Beauty contains 9.5 grams of grass-fed collagen, plus electrolytes, zero sugar, zero carbs and no artificial sweeteners. Available in 15-count pouches in two flavors (Strawberry Kiwi and Mango Pineapple), the new product is available exclusively on Ultima’s website for $24.99. For more information, visit ultimareplenisher.com/collections/beauty.

TEAKOE

Inspired by “old-school athletics,” fizzy tea maker TEAKOE is now sporting a new look across its canned beverage line that moves the brand further from its initial focus on functionality, and towards the bigger, more inclusive concept of “recreational refreshment.” The rebranded packaging has launched online and will be rolling out with all existing partner retail stores — including Kroger, Whole Foods and others over the next three to six months. For more information, visit teakoe.com/.

Monster Energy

Along with the introduction of a zero-sugar version of its flagship, original “green” flavor, Monster Energy is expanding its premium Reserve series with the debut of Orange Creamsicle (160 mg caffeine), which replicates the taste of an “easy drinking creamy orange sherbet.” For more information, visit monsterenergy.com.

MTN DEW

If you were waiting patiently to taste MTN DEW’s take on a holiday fruit cake, then you’re finally set to get your wish. The brand’s newest LTO release, dubbed Fruit Quake, is a collaboration with Collin Street Bakery (home of the iconic DeLuxe Fruitcake since 1896) that is sure to have someone — somewhere, somehow — pretty excited. For more information, visit mountaindew.com.