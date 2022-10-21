This Week’s New Products: Cannabis-Infused Sodas & Non-Alcoholic Aperitifs

In this week’s roundup of new products, Jones Soda Co. expands its Mary Jones brand of cannabis-infused sodas, Dr. Pepper takes inspiration from tailgate season for its latest LTO and UK-Based non-alcoholic aperitif maker Everleaf makes the jump across the pond.

Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co. is slated to expand its Mary Jones brand of cannabis-infused sodas with a new 100mg THC product. Available in four flavors – Berry Lemonade, Orange & Cream, Green Apple and Root Beer – the drinks will come in 16 oz. multi-serve resealable cans. Mary Jones Tallboys will be available in California later this month for $20 per can. For more information, visit jonessoda.com.

Dr. Pepper

In conjunction with tailgate season, Dr. Pepper unveiled its latest LTO: Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve. The non-alcoholic beverage features sweet, savory and woody flavor notes with hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate and caramel. To get their hands on the LTO, consumers must enroll in the Pepper Perks program and participate in a scratch-to-win game on the Dr. Pepper website. For more information, visit drpepper.com.

Everleaf

UK-based non-alcoholic aperitif maker Everleaf has made its U.S. debut. Available in three varieties – Forest (Madagascar vanilla and honeyed orange blossom), Marine (umami-soaked kelp, bergamot) and Mountain (cherry blossom and rosehip) – the aperitifs will soon be available online for $33 per 550ml bottle. For more information, visit everleafdrinks.com.

Fire Dept. Coffee

Veteran-owned specialty coffee brand Fire Dept. Coffee entered the RTD coffee set with its launch of two non-alcoholic spirit-infused nitro cold brew products: Whiskey Infused Irish Coffee and Bourbon Infused Vanilla Bean. Both varieties are available online for $47.88 per 12-pack of 7 oz. cans with retail distribution slated for later this year. For more information, visit firedeptcoffee.com.

GLOW

California-based beverage company GLOW announced the debut of its functional sparkling beverage line. Available in six flavors – Spicy Watermelon, Mango Apricot, Ginger Lemon, Cherry Lime, Pineapple Blood Orange and Tiger’s Blood – the drinks contain antioxidants, amino acids, prickly pear and milk thistle to support immune function. All flavors of GLOW Sparkling Hydration are available online for $35.95 per 12-pack of 16 oz. bottles. For more information, visit drinkglow.com.

ISH

In anticipation of the holiday season, Denmark-based ISH is introducing its portfolio of two non-alcoholic sparkling wines and three non-alcoholic spirits to the U.S. Available in two varieties – Blanc de Blancs and Sparkling Rosé – the sparkling wines are available online for $24 per 750ml bottle. The brand’s non-alcoholic spirits, which include Caribbean Spiced Spirit (rum), London Botanical Spirit (gin) and Mexican Agave Spirit (tequila) are available for $35 per 500ml bottle. Additionally, ISH offers three canned RTD mocktails – Spritz, G & T and Lime Daiquiri – for $21.99 per 4-pack of 8.4 oz. cans. For more information, visit us.ishspirits.com.

Yesly

Essentia founder Ken Uptain and its former CEO Scott Miller have splashed back into the water category with Yesly, a new brand of zero-calorie “enhanced still water beverages.” The drinks contain vitamins B6, B12 and C and electrolytes and are sweetened with stevia. Slated to launch later this year, Yesly will be available in Pomegranate Acai Blueberry, Lemon, Black Cherry and Kiwi Strawberry flavors. Pricing has not yet been finalized. For more information, visit bevnet.com/news.

Cure

Hydrating electrolyte mix brand Cure has added a new format to its portfolio of products: bundles. The Travel Essentials bundle ($50) features hydrating electrolyte mixes in four flavors, Cure branded earphones, antibacterial wipes, an eye mask, a pack of gum and lightweight moisturizer. The Fitness Essentials bundle ($75) contains electrolyte mixes in four flavors, two face wipes and a Cure branded water bottle, tote bag and baseball cap. The Party Essentials bundle ($40) features electrolyte mixes in four flavors, gum, hair ties and Cure branded band-aids. All three bundles are now available online. For more information, visit curehydration.com.