This Week’s New Products: Coconut Water Coffee, Shelf-Stable Smoothies and Pumpkin Spice Energy Drinks

In this week’s roundup of new products, Yerbaé creates a better-for-you iteration of a fall-favorite flavor, Blue Bottle announces a new limited-edition “Exceedingly Rare” coffee and Phyll rolls out shelf-stable smoothies.

Caliwater

In celebration of National Watermelon Day this month, Caliwater rolled out its third flavor: Watermelon. Caliwater Watermelon features Prickly Pear Cactus Fruit, which is known to have anti-inflammatory properties. Each 12 oz. can features five naturally-occurring electrolytes and has half of the sugar found in leading coconut waters, the brand claims. The new flavor is available online for $32.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkcaliwater.com.

LEVIA

LEVIA expanded its line of cannabis infused seltzers with its new Strawberry Creamsicle flavor. Heading into the fall season, LEVIA launched the fruity limited time offering to “hold onto summer as long as possible.” Each 12 oz. can contains 5mg THC and the onset of effects begin within 15 to 20 minutes. LEVIA Strawberry Creamsicle is available at select dispensaries throughout Massachusetts for $7 per can. For more information, visit levia.buzz.

Yerbaé

Arizona-based energy drink brand Yerbaé rolled out its own better-for-you iteration of a fall-favorite flavor: Pumpkin Spice. Each 16 oz. can packs 160mg caffeine from yerba mate and contains zero sugar and zero calories. Yerbaé Pumpkin Spice is available for preorder online and will roll out at select Costco stores in Southern California starting September 5. For more information, visit yerbae.com.

Harmless Harvest

Harmless Harvest made its official debut in the coffee and tea category with two new products: Single Origin Coffee with Organic Coconut Water and Yerba Mate with Organic Coconut Water. Both products are available at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide for $3.99 per 10 oz. bottle. For more information, visit harmlessharvest.com.

Blue Bottle

Coffee roaster and retailer Blue Bottle launched its newest “Exceedingly Rare,” limited-edition offering: Colombia Mauricio Shattah Wush Wush. The coffee, made with Wush Wush, an elongated bean with a floral flavor that originates from Ethiopia, features flavor notes of blackberry jam, pink lemonade and rosewater. Colombia Mauricio Shattah Wush Wush is available online for $75 per 100g tin. For more information, visit bluebottlecoffee.com.

Phyll

Phyll splashed into the beverage space with its shelf-stable, ready-to-drink fruit and greens smoothies. Available in three flavors – Greenfest, Mixed Berry and Chocolate – each 11 oz. smoothie packs three servings of fruit and vegetables and 15g of plant-based protein. Phyll’s smoothies are available online for $29.99 per 6-pack. For more information, visit phyll.com.

Alani Nu

Better-for-you health and wellness brand Alani Nu launched expanded its portfolio with a new beverage line: Alani Coffee. Available in four varieties – Cappuccino, Vanilla, Maple Donut and Mocha – each 12 oz. bottle delivers 10g of protein. Alani Coffee is available online at Walmart and in-store at Walmart, GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe. For more information, visit alaninu.com.

Happy Mellow

Green Concepts, Inc. announced the launch of its Happy Mellow immune support CBD beverage. Each 20 oz. bottle contains 20mg of CBD and also features Vitamin C, Vitamin B-12 and Vitamin D-3. The three flavors at launch include Plum Punch, Lemon Lime and Orange Acai. The Happy Mellow drinks are available online for $29.99 per 6-pack. For more information, visit happymellow.com.

More Labs

Hangover recovery drink producer More Labs introduced two new products to its portfolio: Morning Recovery Orange Mango and Morning Recovery + Energy. The former features super herbs, adaptogens and vitamins to replenish lost nutrients and is caffeine free. The latter provides 80mg caffeine per 3.4 oz. bottle and features a new berry flavor. Both products are available online for $36 per 6-pack. For more information, visit morelabs.com.

CENTR

Wellness drink brand CENTR announced the upcoming North American launch of CENTR Enhanced Functional Sparkling Water. CENTR Enhanced will be caffeine-free, while CENTR Enhanced+ will pack 60mg of natural caffeine. Both nootropic and adaptogen-enhanced beverages will have zero calories. CENTR Enhanced Functional Sparkling Water is slated to make its debut in October. For more information, visit findyourcentr.com.

JOYO

Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia-Shetty launched JOYO, a new line of adaptogenic sparkling teas. Available in five flavors – Unsweetened Black Tea, Raspberry Black Tea, Black Tea with Lemon, Peach Black Tea and Tropical Green Tea – the tea is made with ayurvedic ingredients and a blend of adaptogens. JOYO’s sparkling teas are available at Erewhon for $3.49 per 12 oz. can. For more information, visit joyotea.com.