This Week’s New Products: Coffee Cake Creamers and “MSHRM Oat”

Functional drinks and seasonal offerings are abound in this week’s new beverage launches, including limited edition flavors from Aura Bora and nutpods, plant-based mushroom drinks from Lifeway and a new medical-grade meal replacement via Kate Farms.

Aura Bora

Botanical-infused sparkling water maker Aura Bora’s latest flavor offering is Hibiscus Passionfruit. The seasonal flavor is rolling out to stores now.

Cycling Frog

Seattle-based cannabis edibles brand Cycling Frog has entered the THC beverage space with a line of infused seltzers. The company, founded in 2014, also produces various gummies and mint products, but is now extending into drinks with a Wild Cherry THC Seltzer containing 5 mg of delta-9 THC and 10 mg of CBD per 12 oz. can and is marketed as an alternative to alcoholic beverages.

Favor

Shot maker Favor has debuted its third flavor, Turmeric & Tart Cherry Restore, made with purified water, organic tart cherry juice, organic turmeric root powder, magnesium carbonate and organic black pepper. This latest addition rounds out the brand’s functional offerings by joining its Energy and Wellness SKUs. The product line is designed to be consumed throughout the day, with each product providing a unique use occasion.

Kate Farms

Kate Farms’s latest nutrition drink is Glucose Support 1.2, a plant-based, organic shake designed to help consumers manage their blood sugar. The meal replacement is designed for people living with diabetes and contains a blend of plant protein, prebiotic fiber and carbohydrates. The shake features a vanilla flavor and can also be enjoyed as a snack or a post-workout drink. It is sold online or via prescription for medical patients and is eligible for insurance coverage by Medicare, Medicaid and over 2,000 private insurance plans.

Lifeway Foods

Leading U.S. kefir manufacturer Lifeway Foods previewed its latest line at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas this week: MSHRM Oat. The plant-based oat drinks contain active probiotic cultures and beta-glucans to promote heart health. The line is available in three functional varieties – Calm, with reishi and vanilla flavor; Support, with a blend of adaptogenic mushrooms and aronia berry; and Focus, with Lion’s Mane, golden milk and L-theanine.

Nutpods

Nutpods, a producer of plant-based creamers, has added Coffee Cake as a new special edition flavor for its unsweetened line. Initially launched last month, the creamer sold out within two weeks due to high demand but is now available for purchase on Amazon and direct-to-consumer. Coffee Cake is recommended to be mixed with a medium to dark roast coffee for optimal flavor and also pairs well with the brand’s sweetened flavors like Sweetened French Vanilla and Sweetened Caramel. Each 11.2 oz. carton retails for $2.99-$4.99.

Ralph & Charlie’s Juice

Ralph & Charlie’s introduced several new flavors to its line of bottled juices, including Pineapple Coconut, Tropical Carrot and a classic Lemonade. The new SKUs come in 18 oz. glass bottles.

Waterdrop

Sustainable beverage brand waterdrop’s latest product is microtea, a new mixable drink delivered via a small cube made from natural fruits and plant extracts. The cubes are designed to be added to hot water to produce a quick and healthy beverage. Microtea comes in two flavors, Mellow Mint and Fruit Fusion. The company has also produced a number of accessories including tumblers, marble tea cups and a sustainable backpack to accompany the drinks.