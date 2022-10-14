This Week’s New Products: Eggo Nog and NFT Iced Tea

This week’s smattering of new products saw Nutpods and Chobani getting into the winter holiday spirit, Wize Tea making its first foray into NFTs and Manzanita celebrating Día De Los Muertos.

Gatorade

Gatorade has once again teamed up with artist Glen Infante for its newest LTO: Citrus Kick. The new flavor is part of the brand’s Fuel Tomorrow initiative aimed at creating equal opportunities in sports. The packaging, designed by Infante, features vibrant colors and a fist bump symbolizing coming together to create change. Citrus Kick is now in-store and online nationwide. For more information, visit gatorade.com.

Aura Bora

Sparkling water maker Aura Bora is getting into the Halloween spirit with its latest limited-edition launch, Honey Pumpkin. The herbal sparkling water comes in a 12 oz. can that features spooky cartoon bats against a backdrop of fall foliage. For more information, visit aurabora.com.

Owen’s Craft Mixers

Owen’s has expanded its lineup of mixers with the addition of Espresso Martini Mix. The dairy-free drink, created by mixologist Gregory Innocent, is available at Kroger nationwide for $13.99 per 4-pack. For more information, visit owensmixers.com.

Chobani

New York-based Chobani is getting a head start on the winter holidays with its two new seasonal offerings: Peppermint Mocha Coffee Creamer and Oat Nog Oatmilk. The former features cream, cane sugar, peppermint and chocolate and is available for $5.49 per 24 oz. carton. The latter is a dairy-free take on the classic holiday favorite and is available for $4.99 per 32 oz. carton. Chobani will also roll out a limited-edition Gingerbread Oat Coffee Creamer and Coffee Cold Brew with Peppermint Mocha Oatmilk. For more information, visit chobani.com.

Wize Tea

Wize Tea has teamed up with muralist Chairman Ting to launch a limited-edition NFT collab. The limited-edition cans feature Ting’s Billion Buns collection featuring unique characters from Planet Bananas. According to the brand, each can is an NFT and there are just 150 cases in total. For more information, visit drinkwize.com.

Soylent

Nutrition shake maker Soylent unveiled two limited-edition flavors: Cafe Latte and Gingerbread. Both seasonal offerings pack 20 grams of plant-based protein and contain 28 vitamins and minerals per 14 oz. bottle. Soylent Cafe Latte and Gingerbread nutrition shakes are available online for $45 per case of 12. For more information, visit soylent.com.

Nutpods

Plant-based creamer brand Nutpods is bringing back its annual seasonal Winter Collection featuring Peppermint, Holiday Nog and Pumpkin Spice flavors. The Nutpods Winter Collection pack, which contains one 11.2 oz. carton of each flavor, is currently available online for $14.95. For more information, visit nutpods.com.

Red Bull

In anticipation of the winter season, Red Bull has launched its Winter Edition Fig Apple flavor. The limited-edition offering will be available in 8.4 oz. cans in single-serve and 12-pack formats, in addition to 12 oz. spruce-colored cans. Red Bull Winter Edition Fig Apple will be available at select retailers nationwide starting Oct. 31. For more information, visit redbull.com.

APRCH

APRCH has expanded its lineup of CBD sparkling waters with its newest flavor, Fruit Punch. The new offering features artwork by traveling Jess Mudgett that was inspired by his love of open spaces across the west. Like all APRCH flavors, Fruit Punch has zero calories, sugar, sodium and caffeine and contains 25mg of broad spectrum hemp per 12 oz. can. APRCH Fruit Punch is available at select retailers in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, California, Wisconsin and Illinois. For more information, visit drinkaprch.com.

Eggo

Eggo has teamed up with craft distillery Sugarlands Distilling Co. to launch its Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream. The drink is a rum-based liqueur that features flavor notes of cinnamon and nutmeg. According to Eggo, the drink was formulated to pair “perfectly” with its Thick & Fluffy Waffles. Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream i(20% ABV) will be available at select retailers nationwide. For more information, visit sugarlands.com.

Remedy Organics

Just in time for cold and flu season, Remedy Organics unveiled its new Wellness Shots. Available in four varieties – Heal (ginger and turmeric), Protect (elderberry and cayenne) Energize (matcha, ginger and L-theanine) and Digest (apple cider vinegar and ginger) – the shots are designed to be taken at any time throughout the day to support wellness. For more information, visit remedyorganics.com.

Fever Tree

Fever Tree has expanded its lineup of cocktail mixers with Blood Orange Ginger Beer. The new offering was specifically formulated to pair with characteristics “unique to bourbon” to create a new twist on the Kentucky Mule, according to the brand. For more information, visit fever-tree.com.

King Kongin

Multivitamin energy drink maker King Kongin introduced two new offerings: Mango Pineapple Multivitamin Energy Drink and Kongin Ade Fruit Punch Multivitamin Drink. The former packs 160mg of caffeine per 12 oz. can. The latter is a non-caffeinated multivitamin drink that features 100% natural fruit juice. Both drinks are available on Amazon for $29.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit kingkongin.com.

C4 Active Nutrition

C4 has expanded its portfolio of pre-workout products with two new athletic formulations: C4 SuperSport and C4 Ripped SuperSport. The former – available in Fruit Punch, Blue Razz, and Watermelon – packs 150mg of caffeine per one scoop serving. The latter – available in Fruit Punch and Arctic Snow Cone – also packs 150mg of caffeine per serving. Both new pre-workout powders available online and at Walmart stores nationwide. For more information, visit cellucor.com.

Manzanita

In celebration of Día De Los Muertos, Manzanita Sol launched its Celebrar y Recordar campaign. For the campaign, the brand tapped Mexican artist Totoi Semerena to design limited-edition packaging for Manzanita Sol, Pepsi Real Sugar and Crush sodas. For more information, visit manzanitasolddlm.com.